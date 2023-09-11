Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Photo 2 Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Kate Hamill
NKU Opens On-Tour Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo 3 NKU Opens On-Tour Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Kentucky Performing Arts Reveals New 40th Anniversary Season Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Reveals New 40th Anniversary Season

Kentucky Performing Arts celebrates its 40th arts season with a wide variety of exciting and diverse entertainment offerings at The Kentucky Center, the historic Brown Theatre and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Learn more about the full season and how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Photo
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents The Return Of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY By Kate Hamill

Kate Hamill's thrilling Dracula is back by popular demand this fall! In this inventive adaptation that bounces between humor and horror, Hamill reimagines Bram Stoker's vampire classic as a full-throated battle cry against toxic masculinity.

4
NKU Opens On-Tour Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
NKU Opens On-Tour Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Brace yourself for a captivating journey as Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) opens its on-tour theatre season with the Tony Award-winning play 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.'

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
Derby Dinner Playhouse (8/16-9/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Highview Arts Center (9/14-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You