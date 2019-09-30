NKU School of the Arts Presents Inaugural Showcase Oct. 19

The School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University will host its inaugural SOTA Showcase, Oct. 17-19, 2019 at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of NKU.

High school students and the creative arts community are invited to come out on Oct. 19 to learn about the academic offerings in the arts at NKU SOTA, culminating in a grand showcase of performers and artists from across the university. Highlights include performing groups in music, dance and theatre, artist demonstrations, and the "LightStreams" art installation from the Cincinnati BLINK 2019 Art & Light Festival. Guests can take campus tours, meet SOTA faculty, staff, students, and alumni, and participate in a full day of fun and educational experiences for art lovers of all ages. Visit nku.edu/sotashowcase for a detailed schedule and additional information.

SOTA is the Creative Engine of NKU. The School of the Arts combines Dance, Music, Theatre, and Visual Arts to bring unparalleled artistic opportunities to current and future students. In a changing world, SOTA prepares students to be creative trailblazers in the Arts and their careers. Whether we are creating motion graphics, producing on the stage, or utilizing our dance classes to collaborate with therapeutic exercise in health sciences, we are on the cutting edge of transdisciplinary studies. Yes, we're hosting concerts, but we're also preparing students to produce better rock n' roll shows. Here, you will create, you will dance, you will sing, and most of all, you will achieve.

For more information about NKU's School of the Arts, please visit nku.edu/sota or follow on social media @NKUSOTA.





