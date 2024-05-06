Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach MeX Project Presents OH LORD! MAMA DONE BURNT THE BISCUITS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts Artsreach Mex Project presents OH LORD! MAMMA DONE BURNT THE BISCUITS” running Thursday, May 16, 2024 through Sunday, May 19, 2024 at The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater (501 West Main Street)

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

ABOUT THE PLAY

“Oh Lord! Mama Done Burnt the Biscuits” is a satirical comedy of the African-American paradigm in theater. Set in Louisville, Kentucky in the early 90's. It is presented in the form of a classic 90's black sitcom.

Mama Fishfry is your typical single mother of two, Latiqua (a sophomore in college) and Rashad (an overachieving high school senior), who finds joy in the simplest things in life like making her homemade biscuits. Raising her family in the harsh ghettos of the south, Mama Fishfry is grounded by her mother, Hattie May. As the elder of the family, Hattie May takes it upon herself to make her daughter face her past indiscretions. Mama Fishfry has to do what she can to keep her kids from being like their gangsta father, Bishop, who is in prison. But no matter how many biscuits one makes, nobody can escape their past.

This performance is part of the Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach MeX Project. The ArtsReach MeX Project elevates artists and organizations within our community by providing fully underwritten opportunities to produce creative work in The Kentucky Center's Boyd Martin Experimental Theater (MeX).

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

ABOUT ARTSREACH

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach creates powerful and meaningful experiences for our community through access to arts events, resources, and spaces.

With a focus on historically underrepresented communities, ArtsReach accomplishes this work through the following initiatives:

ArtsReach K-Card - Ensuring access to arts events by addressing financial barriers.

Community Stages - Promoting the visibility and well-being of important voices within our arts community by providing a cohort of diverse artists and organizations with underwritten performance opportunities, professional development, and network building.

MeX Project - Providing a platform for voices of local artists/organizations by fully underwriting use of The Kentucky Center's Boyd Martin Experimental (MeX) Theater.

