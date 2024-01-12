KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp will present Keepers of the Dream, A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision, returning to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' Whitney Hall Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00PM.

ArtsReach collaborates with emerging performing artists and organizations creating spaces, opportunities, and platforms to share their vision and voice. ArtsReach nurtures and develops diverse artists and audiences, engages youth, and fosters community through the arts and through professional development.

The 2024 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight Black Joy. The civil rights movement was a trying time but, through the crevices of trauma, Black Americans still managed to find hope and joy.

We will celebrate Dr. King's Dream with performances from our Community Stages recipients; River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance Theatre, and Redline Performing Arts. The ArtsReach Community Stages program supports diverse artists and organizations by underwriting costs for the presentation of their work. There will be additional performances from LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, The Louisville Living Room, Joshua Percell and Courageous, UofL African American Theatre Program, and much more.

The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts. This year's recipients are Senator Gerald Neal and Carolle Jones Clay.

ArtsReach is supported by The Norton Foundation and Louisville Metro Government with additional funding provided by private donors.

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES:

Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

