KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

The 2024 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight Black Joy.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo 3 Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentuc Photo 4 Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp will present Keepers of the Dream, A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision, returning to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' Whitney Hall Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00PM.

ArtsReach collaborates with emerging performing artists and organizations creating spaces, opportunities, and platforms to share their vision and voice. ArtsReach nurtures and develops diverse artists and audiences, engages youth, and fosters community through the arts and through professional development.

 

The 2024 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight Black Joy. The civil rights movement was a trying time but, through the crevices of trauma, Black Americans still managed to find hope and joy.

 

We will celebrate Dr. King's Dream with performances from our Community Stages recipients; River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance Theatre, and Redline Performing Arts.  The ArtsReach Community Stages program supports diverse artists and organizations by underwriting costs for the presentation of their work. There will be additional performances from LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, The Louisville Living Room, Joshua Percell and Courageous, UofL African American Theatre Program, and much more.

 

The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts. This year's recipients are Senator Gerald Neal and Carolle Jones Clay.

 

ArtsReach is supported by The Norton Foundation and Louisville Metro Government with additional funding provided by private donors.

 

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

 

RUNNING TIME:  2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES:

Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service

 

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

 

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

 

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.



RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Louisville! Winners include Oldham Co. Arts Center, Derby Dinner Playhouse and more.

2
Louisville Orchestras IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the final leg of their highly successful 'In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra” including a new performance in Frankfort.

3
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. Kings Vision is Coming To The Kentuck Photo
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision returns to The Kentucky Center on Jan. 14. Free and open to the public. No ticket required. Preshow and post-show activities included.

4
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Redline Performing Arts presents Questions To The Cross: A Resurrection Story in January at the Kentucky Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in FrankfortLouisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky CenterKeepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center
Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in JanuaryQUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
Chicago in Louisville Chicago
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
Come From Away in Louisville Come From Away
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
THE BUNCO SQUAD in Louisville THE BUNCO SQUAD
Derby Dinner Playhouse (1/10-2/18)
The Book of Mormon in Louisville The Book of Mormon
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You