ACT Louisville Productions Announces Cast And Creative Team For 13 THE MUSICAL

ACT Louisville Productions has announced the cast and creative team for their musical production 13 the Musical performing at the newly constructed Studio 1A Theatre November 13-20. Directed by Hall with musical direction by Emily Fields, tickets to all seven performances are on sale now at actlouisville.com.

13, originally debuted on Broadway in 2008 starring Ariana Grande. A new production was recently released on Netflix starring Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, and Rhea Perlman. ACT Louisville's production is composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop-rock score. 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out. 13-year-old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana where he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school.

"The process of creating this show will be more of a theatrical laboratory than a traditional rehearsal process," explains Hall. "While we will remain true to the script, our company will discuss how they feel about the material, and how they think we can find ways to update the musical in places in order to better connect with their peers. The issues written in this production still ring true but perhaps not in exactly the same way nearly 15 years after it was written. The cast will have the opportunity to connect where they are in 2022 with the characters of the show written in 2007."

The company will also film the production process and research organizations that address or deal with issues facing teens and pre-teens. One of those organizations will be invited to attend opening night on November 13 to speak about their mission and watch the performance. A mini docu-style product will premiere prior to this first performance of the show showcasing the process of mounting this production, and ALP will donate a portion of the opening night ticket proceeds to the selected organization.

"We are eager to share this musical in the brand new beautiful theatre space in St. Matthews Station," adds co-producer Blevins. "We hope the intimate setting will really allow for a personal experience for our young and older audience members."

13 The Musical, Commissioned by Center Theater Group, Los Angeles, CA, includes Music & Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

ACT Louisville will present 7 performances of the musical November 13 - 20. General Admission tickets will be $25 and premium seat tickets will be $50 plus a per ticket facility fee. Tickets are on sale now at actlouisville.com, as well as in person at the Performing Arts Louisville (3900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207) Mon-Thurs 4pm - 8pm.