jazz Chanteuse Niki Haris Set To Appear In Hollywood, San Diego, And Palm Springs

Jazz chanteuse Niki Haris will take the stage at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, September 25 at 8:30pm, Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego on Thursday, September 26 at 8:30pm, and at The Purple Room in Palm Springs on Saturday, September 28 at 8pm, it was announced today by Catalina Jazz Club, Martinis Above Fourth, The Purple Room, and Chris Isaacson Presents.



Bask in the majesty and ethereal nuance of Niki Haris in an intoxicating evening of jazz, blues, and inspiring melodies sure to soothe the soul. With a voice as smooth as velvet, Haris will serenade the audience with re-imagined arrangements of the classics while serving up her sassy insights and boisterous banter about life, love, motherhood, and her stellar career.



Daughter of Grammy Award-nominated jazz pianist Gene Harris, Niki Haris has toured the world's biggest stages from Carnegie Hall to Wembley Stadium, Lincoln Center, Staples Center, and everywhere in between. Known for her jazz, gospel, pop, and deep house vocals, she has performed with jazz greats like Stanley Turrentine, Red Holloway, and Ray Charles, as well as pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Whitney Houston, and most famously as the big voice behind Madonna.



Admission at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood is $25-$35 (with VIP packages available at $60) and tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Admission at Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego is $30 and tickets may be purchased online at www.MA4SD.com or by phone at (619) 400-4500. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm. Admission at The Purple Room in Palm Springs is $35-$40 and tickets may be purchased online at www.purpleroompalmsprings.com or by phone at (760) 322-4422. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm.



Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Martinis Above Fourth is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue in San Diego. The Purple Room is located at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive (inside Club Trinidad Resort) in Palm Springs, 92264.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You