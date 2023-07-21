YONIVERSE Extends Its Run In Los Angeles

"Yoniverse" (formerly known as "Yoni Ki Kahaniya,") is an original and contemporary play written by four South Asian women from the Greater Los Angeles area. Inspired by "The Vagina Monologues" (Eve Ensler, 1996) and "Yoni Ki Baat" (South Asian Sisters, 2003), "Yoniverse" has been crafted into a one-act ensemble play with choreography and storytelling.

Originally performed as part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival (HFF), the four dynamic performers of the play's cast were surprised and humbled by the show's reception, including sold-out houses, standing ovations, and multiple awards and requests for reprisal performances. "Yoniverse" won Best Drama out of 300+ plays produced as part of the 2023 HFF, an Encore Producers' Award, and Best of Broadwater Award, among other nominations.

In the show, you meet Sharmita Bhattacharya, Sapna Kumar Chhaya Néné, and Tanya Thomas. With diverse roots from Ohio to Singapore, each woman was exposed to a subculture expressed in unique languages, food, and social customs. Join the women through their compelling experiences, told through seriocomic elements, stylized storytelling, pantomimed organs, and colorful dupattas (Indian scarves)! "Yoniverse" is a deep reflection, a commitment to uplift, and a celebration of the complexity of being a South Asian woman in America.

The women look forward to continuing to share their stories. Producer/Playwright/Performer Tanya Thomas says, "South Asians, we do not talk about our Yonis, our vaginas, in a way that is open as a community, as sisters. No one talks about it." The "Yoniverse" team hopes that by sharing these often-stigmatized stories, they will "open the door for South Asian women to have these conversations," according to Producer/Playwright/Performer Chhaya Néné .

The doors are not only open. Thanks to the women like those in the "Yoniverse," they are being kicked down. Be sure to get your tickets early as reservations are already being made.

"Yoniverse" reprisal performances will be at two different venues:

WHERE: The Broadwater (Black Box) - 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

PERFORMANCE DATE: Fri 7/21 @ 9 p.m.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA

PERFORMANCE DATE: Sat 7/29 @ 7 p.m.

Running time: 50 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $15.00

TICKET URL: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2254448®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2F7502?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Admission age: 16+/parental consent. We mention, in good taste, female body parts and physiologic processes and briefly enact an incident of domestic violence.

Produced, written, and performed by: Sharmita Bhattacharya, Chhaya Néné , Sapna Kumar, Tanya Thomas.

Directed by: Marianne Davis.