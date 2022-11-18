Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATURALLY TAN By Tanya Thomas Comes to the Zephyr Next Month

Naturally Tan will be performed on Saturday, December 10 at 5pm at the Zephyr Theatre.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Tanya Thomas celebrates the many definitions of beauty in Naturally Tan, her award-winning, one-woman seriocomic play, performed Saturday, December 10 at 5:00pmIn the Soaring Solo Stars Series at the Zephyr Theatre.

Written and performed by Tanya Thomas, and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, Naturally Tan explores the complexities of racial identity and colorism facing the Asian diaspora and the consequences wrought by damaging beauty standards. Told through the voices of 35 unique, multicultural characters, and narrated through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen named Tanvi, the play includes music, dance, and visuals to follow Thomas' desperation to fit in as a young South Asian woman in Singapore, her search for acceptance in America, and her emergence from insecurity toward self-acceptance as a woman of color, mother, and artist. Her captivating theatrical exploration adds a distinct voice to the full range and diversity of Asian American stories.

Soaring Solo Studios is presenting 28 solo shows in three months during their Solo Stars Series. Naturally Tan was chosen by Executive Producers Jessica Lynn Johnson and Heather Dowling who collaborated to curate a lineup of exceptional solo artists telling their stories from the stage. Their diverse and eclectic community of performers utilize multiple characters, multimedia, and masterful storytelling to inspire and transform audiences. For the full schedule, visit https://www.zephyrtheatre.com/nowplaying

Naturally Tan will be performed on Saturday, December 10 at 5pm at the Zephyr Theatre at 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Ave. Tickets are $25, available at https://naturallytanshow.eventbrite.com. Any available seats will be available at the box office prior to the performance. Street parking is available in the area; please read all signs carefully. More info: https://www.zephyrtheatre.com/location. Covid safety protocols in effect on the performance date will be observed.

Audience members will receive a goody bag of Singapore treats upon entering the theater. Patrons also receive discounts at local dining establishments. Ask for details at the box office.




