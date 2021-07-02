YES? NO? MAYBE SO? to be Presented in August at Broadwater Black Box

Catherine is a professional musician. One day, she goes to see a medical specialist to address a physical issue that affects her performance. Instead of comforting treatment, she experiences sexual harassment. What to do now? Turn him in to the authorities? Shrug it off? She consults her inner social justice warrior, one Professor Sarah P. Outrage. Complicating matters for Catherine are her memories of when she herself violated the boundaries of others in pursuit of her own goals. Her parents are not helpful. It may be one of Catherine's other inner personae who can provide her with a solution to her moral puzzle and bring her some peace.

Yes? No? Maybe So? tackles the thorny subjects of Consent and Boundaries with insight, humor, multimedia, and plenty of music (remember, Catherine is a professional musician).

Ms. Barnes portrays a parade of different characters in unspooling her narrative.

Catherine Barnes is a drummer, percussionist, comedian, songwriter, and solo theatre artist working undercover as a middle school drum teacher in San Diego, California. Fifteen years after putting her theater career on hold to study percussion at Northwestern University, she returned to the stage along with a vibraphone and a souped-up tambourine for her first solo show, International Man of Mystery, which debuted at the San Diego International Fringe Festival in 2018. The show went on to win Best Show with Original Music at Tucson Fringe in 2019 and an Audience Choice Award at the 2019 Hi-Desert Fringe in Joshua Tree, and it was selected for Streamfest 2020 at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles. Her new solo show, Yes? No? Maybe So? directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, was an official selection of Solofest 2021 at the Whitefire Theatre, where it also won the Female Empowerment Award. Catherine is currently working on a two-person show, a music video, a three-song EP, and a novel while playing drum set in her band and trying to keep her students from throwing their sticks at each other. Visit her website at queenmabmusic.com for more of her music, comedy, and videos.

Jessica Lynn Johnson develops and directs Yes? No? Maybe So? Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko ,and more.

The show will be performed for live audiences at the Broadwater Black Box and also livestreamed at every performance, offering audiences an option on how to experience this event.

Consent. Boundaries. Yes? No? Maybe So? Should YOU see this show?

Yes.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Yes? No? Maybe So? A new show with music. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection.

WHO: Written, produced and performed by Catherine Barnes. Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

WHERE: Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $15.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://hff21.co/7160

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for audiences 15 to adult.