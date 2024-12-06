Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
Write Act Rep Present HOLIDAY EXPRESS 2024 At Brickhouse Theatre

Enter a world of wonder in this festival of one acts filled with light, peace and joy in this year's Holiday Express Fest.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Write Act Rep Present HOLIDAY EXPRESS 2024 At Brickhouse Theatre Image
Write Act Repertory has announced its second annual HOLIDAY EXPRESS FEST 2024. A collection of 5 original one act plays written by various writers.

Produced by Write Act Repertory's Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producer Darrin Yalacki and Susan C. Hunter, Holiday Express is a one-act festival featuring 5 short plays.

The show opens December 7 and runs through December 22, 2024. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. Tickets are $25 general admission and can be purchased online https://holidayexpress24.brownpapertickets.com

The plays are written by playwrights Susan C. Hunter, Tom Misuraca, Jorge A. Pulido, Katie Bogart Ward and Darrin Yalacki.

Directed by Carla Cackowski, Susan C. Hunter, Jorge A. Pulido, Katie Bogart Ward and Darrin Yalacki. 

Starring Alicia Agramonte, Oraldo Austin, Kyle Blumenthal, Justin Bristow, Joshua Gill, Veli Gonzalez, Narissa Johnson, Tony Kim, Ceci Laiche, Nneka, Jamie Pasquinelli, Jorge Pulido, Katie Ward, and Adam Wasser.




