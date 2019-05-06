World Premiere of SCARLETT FEVER Opens June 8 at Broadwater

Kick Boom Theater Company launches its inaugural production Scarlett Fever, created and directed by John Wuchte. Original music by John Wuchte and award-winning composer Michael Teoli.

Scarlett Fever performance dates: June 8 @ 1:00pm, June 15 @7:30pm, June 19 @ 6:30pm, June 23 @ 8:30pm, June 30 @ 3:00pm at the Broadwater Complex in Hollywood, 1076 Lillian Way. Tickets are pay what you can for preview / $12-$15 all other shows hff19.org/6017

In 1936, producer David O. Selznick began a 2-year search to find an unknown to play Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind. The story unfolds in 10 moments incorporating stylized movement, dance, song, original text, several suitcases, and the great Scarlett dress. All accompanied by live percussion.

John Wuchte brings his Tribal Acting method to this original creation. Performed by an ensemble of 8 actors, his spare dialogue, gesture work, movement, dance, chant, song and live percussion, create a dream like atmosphere exploring this Hollywood legend.

With only a bare stage, a few chairs and some vintage suitcases, he will accent the show with hand held lights to create the moody atmosphere of this fascinating Hollywood legend.

The ensemble will portray the real-life figures of David O'Selznick, his brother Myron, and Kay Brown, who was integral in obtaining the rights to Gone with the Wind. The famed gossip columnists Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons will also inhabit the story. Along with 3 women portraying the 3 Scarletts.

John Wuchte began his career in New York City where he was the Artistic Director of RAKKA-THAMM!!! Theater Company through the '90s. Each summer he would adapt Greek tragedies filled with chant and song accompanied by live drumming, and would perform outside in Washington Square Park. This is when his Tribal Acting method took shape. He wrote and directed Vivian Vance is Alive and Well and Running a Chinese Take-Out.

His production of Claire Z. (an adaptation of The Visit) was performed at Sacred Fools Theater Company and received and L.A. Weekly nomination for best adaptation.





