World Premiere of LOVE AMONG THE RUINS & More Announced for Laguna Playhouse 2022-2023 Season

THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 2022-2023 SEASON:

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

September 21 - October 9, 2022 (Press Opening September 25, 2022)

The most successful new Canadian play of the last decade, KIM'S CONVENIENCE - set in a family-run Korean convenience store - is a hilarious and heartwarming ode to generations of immigrants. Mr. Kim is a first-generation Korean immigrant and the proud owner of Kim's Convenience for the past 30 years. Now he's trying desperately - and hilariously - to grapple with both a changing neighborhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. Before KIM'S CONVENIENCE was a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, it brought laughter to audiences through this warm and joyous stage play.

LOVE AMONG THE RUINS

A WORLD PREMIERE PLAY!

October 26 - November 13, 2022 (Press Opening October 30, 2022)

Written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian

From a film script by James Costigan

Produced in Association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment

When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. Based on the 1975 ABC Theater Presentation with Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier , this world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys.

RITA RUDNER RETURNS!

TBA PLAY

January 25 - February 12, 2023 (Press Opening January 29, 2023)

Directed by Martin Bergman

Rita Rudner , a Laguna Playhouse favorite, is guaranteed to delight as she stars in another play on our stage that will be announced shortly and is not-to-be-missed!

ONCE

March 8 - March 26, 2023 (Press Opening March 12, 2023)

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

"Guy meets Girl" in this tender love story about a struggling Irish musician on the verge of giving up, and a piano-playing Czech immigrant who reminds him how to dream. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of performers playing their instruments live on stage, this emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. With all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all!

THE REALISTIC JONESES

April 26 - May 14, 2023 (Press Opening April 30, 2023)

Produced in association with the Rubicon Theatre and Gare St Lazare Ireland

In THE REALISTIC JONESES, we meet Bob and Jennifer Jones and their new neighbors, John and Pony Jones, two suburban couples who discover they have even more in common than their identical homes and shared last names. Spare, suggestive, slyly hilarious, and strangely maddening, this profound play explores what is said, what is unsaid and the role that denial plays in helping us navigate life's chaos. Nominated for the Outer Critics and Drama League Award and listed by The New York Times as one of the "Best Plays of the Year," these characters will continue to haunt you long after you leave the theatre.

MURDER ON THE LINKS

Will you be able you guess "Whodunit?"

May 31 - June 18, 2023 (Press Opening June 4, 2023)

From the Novel by Agatha Christie

Transfer from North Coast Repertory Theatre

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer - namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual - and - unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody a myriad of characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Subscriptions on sale beginning Tuesday, May 17. Six-Play Season Tickets range from $240.00 - $360.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12pm to 4pm; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com . LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.