World Premiere of FIFTY SHADES OF MELANIA Opens in Hollywood

Asylum Theatre and writer/producer Liana Mesaikou are thrilled to present the world premiere of Fifty Shades of Melania, a deep-dive comedic take on the various faces of the FLOTUS who doesn't really care - or does she? - and the complicated spectrum of stereotypes women constantly fight, exploit, or reverse. Written and performed by Liana Mesaikou and directed by Nicole Williams, this one-woman show opens June 8 and runs through June 30 at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.



Victim or accomplice? Trapped or willing agent? Melania Trump is an enigma; her actions and words contradictory. As both the media and public speculate about the First Lady's true emotions concerning her husband and the presidency, she maintains an air of mystery - perhaps on purpose.



Join Melania at an exclusive press conference as she tries to get re-elected as the First Lady of the United States, as the press asks such hard-hitting questions as: What is Melania's favorite movie as a little girl growing up in Slovenia? Will she be able to turn FLYLF into a hashtag? Will we find out which character from GoT Melania identifies with? Which are some of her favorite affirmations? And, of course, does she really care about this country?

Fifty Shades of Melania runs June 8 through June 30, with performances on Saturday June 8 at 1pm, Saturday June 15 at 1:30pm, Wednesday June 19 at 10pm, Friday, June 28 at 6:30pm, and Sunday June 30 at 5pm, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Hollywood. Tickets are available for $10 at http://hff19.org/5825 or https://fiftyshadesofmelania.com/.





