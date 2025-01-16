World Premiere of END OF TIMES THERAPY to Open at Santa Monica Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Santa Monica Playhouse will present the 2025 World Premiere OF “End of Times Therapy.” An original play by Solange Castro, explores class and gender dynamics in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. The production will run February 15, 16, 22, 23 & March 8, at the Santa Monica Playhouse.



Directed by Robert Yasamura, “End of Times Therapy,” features Abigail Marlowe (CSI: Vegas), Anne Gregory (Parks and Recreation), Sarah Cortez (Life By Ella), Jeremy Guskin (Young Sheldon) and Anthony Riggins Jr. (Catfish Christmas). Set design by Mio Okada and SFX by Peter Carlstedt.



What is “End of Times Therapy” about?

The year is 2040. Food is scarce, war is imminent, and the patriarchy dominates local tribes. A lone therapist sets up a practice in La Crescenta where she tries to help a young woman find a better life. But power and politics continue to dominate American life even in the post-apocalypse. End of Times Therapy explores the themes of class wars, gender roles, romantic love and the therapeutic process in end of times Los Angeles and holds up a mirror to the times in which we now live.

Solange Castro is the author of the play “Changes In The Mating Strategies of White People” and a standup comic who performs all over LA and the SF/Bay Area.



VENUE & PERFORMANCES

Santa Monica Playhouse - 1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Dates and Times: February 15 – March 8, 2025

Saturday, February 15 7:30 | Sunday, February 16 4:00 |

Saturday, February 22 7:30 | Sunday, February 23 4:00 |

Saturday, March 8 5:30 (Part of Binge Fringe Fest)



General Admission: $35

Students, Teachers, Seniors, and Military: $27.50

Groups of 8 or more: $25

