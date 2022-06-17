World Premiere of AYANO to Open at The Other Space

Ayano is a woman who came to Los Angeles from Japan with a dream that she shared with many young women who come here from around the world: the dream of becoming a successful actress in Hollywood. With her charm and delicate beauty, she embodied a fantasy that many Western men projects onto Asian women: that of an object of desire.

Things happened quickly for her: she landed several roles in quick succession, and acquired an American husband, an ex-Marine who was a Purple Heart recipient in Afghanistan.

It's five years on, and the Industry has not been kind to Ayano. She's had to waitress, and husband Charlie has been laid off. Her brother-in-law despises her. She's being pursued by a lecherous producer, to whom she owes money. Filled with guilt, she sees apparitions of her recently deceased father.

Can Ayano and Charlie hold on until better times arrive? Can their devoted friends pull them through these times of intense challenge?

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for this production will be donated to the organization Stop Asian Hate.

Chris Collins is the playwright. A native of San Francisco, he received a Master's Degree from the University of Iowa. His previous plays include Victorian, Song of St. Tess, Weapons, and Fuchou with Bourbon. His plays explore the psychological stress of trying to reconcile maturity with the dream-ambitions of early life.

Kiff Scholl directs. Kiff is a proud member of the SDC and his previous hits include the multiple award winner La Bête at Sacred Fools, The Red Dress, Future Sex, Inc., Dinner at Home Between Deaths, Moon Over Buffalo (2014 Broadway World nominee) and world premieres A Mulholland Christmas Carol; Middle Savage; Act a Lady; and Don Giovanni Tonight, Don Carlo Tomorrow, also at Sacred Fools, about which the LA Times observed: "Director Kiff Scholl has few peers at keeping us intrigued." His shows have garnered seven Backstage Garland awards, five LA Weekly awards, a GLAAD nomination, and an Ovation Award. Scholl was listed as "one of LA's emerging and accomplished stage directors" by the LA Weekly. An award-winning filmmaker, his feature Scream of the Bikini won numerous awards, including a Maverick Movie Award for Best Director (Amazon, and in Japan, where it's known as Spy Mission). His other films include 11/11/11 (Netflix), and Surprise (Dekkoo).

Kiff's cast for Ayano includes (in alphabetical order) Kazumi Aihara, John-Peter Cruz, Bara Kim, Carlo Mancasola, Hiro Matsunaga, Gabriel Pranter, and Glenn Ratcliffe.

Lighting Designer: Azra King-Abadi. Costume Designer: Shon Le Blanc. Sound Designer: Bill Froggatt. Projection Designer: Christopher Jerabek. Stage Manager: Angelica Estevez.

When dreams and love are in conflict, can both survive? Join Ayano as she seeks to find the answer to this question.

PERFORMANCE DETAIL:

WHAT; Ayano. World Premiere engagement of a new play.

WHO: Written by Chris Collins. Directed by Kiff Scholl. Presented by Black Bough Productions.

WHERE: The Other Space @ The Actors Company, 916-A N. Formosa Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90046.

WHEN: Preview Friday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8;00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Ends August 7.

ADMISSION: $25. Preview (July 8), $20.

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes