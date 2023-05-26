World Premiere of ACCOMMODATION Comes to the Odyssey Theatre in June

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions present a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of ACCOMMODATION, written by Greg Burdick and directed by Brandon Baer & Garrett Baer. ACCOMMODATION will preview on Thursday, June 15 at 8pm; Friday, June 16 at 8pm & Saturday, June 17 at 3pm & 8pm; will open on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and perform through Sunday, July 9 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.

Performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 5.

The Opening Night Performance (press opening) is on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm.

Ticket prices range from $32 - $42.

Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/AccommodationplayLA or https://odysseytheatre.com/tickets?eid=96813 or by calling the box office at (310) 477-2055 x2.