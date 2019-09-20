World Premiere Musical GOOD FISHERMEN KNOW A LOT ABOUT SEX Opening Soon!

What do you get when you add a grieving family of four to a boatful of local Hawaiian fishermen? The brand new musical Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex. Through high hopes and low tides, Ally and her family learn about the cycle of life, how sex and fishing are intimately connected, and that even when faced with the most difficult of circumstances life does go on. AK Ink's production of Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex will premiere on the Guild Stage at the Hudson Theatres on October 11th. October is Drug Abuse Prevention Month and all proceeds from the show will go to benefit Opioid Abuse Prevention.

To try to heal from a tragic event that occurred in the previous year, a recovering family spring for a therapeutic Hawaiian vacation. For Ally, the trip is an opportunity to foster a more "normal" relationship with her family again. Of course what family is actually ever normal, especially when trapped on a fishing boat together for several hours? On the boat, the family learns about fishing, sex, love, and how to cope with a "new normal" now that one of the members is openly struggling with addiction.

Writer and Producer Alexa Karas hails from Chicago and has recently transferred to the Los Angeles area. An alumni of Northwestern University, she most recently produced the immersive show The Limbo Lounge in New York City and Los Angeles. Inspired by personal family circumstances, she has become very passionate about opioid abuse prevention - both driving awareness and raising donations to support the cause. Premiering Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex during the month of October (National Opioid Abuse Prevention Month) is especially important to Karas. "It is a vital time to be talking about drug addiction and the impact it has on a family".

Konner Scott is the talented composer behind the music in Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex. Konner, an Atlanta-based freelance songwriter, composer, and instrumentalist, draws influences from all varieties of music styles, which primarily include rock, classical, folk, blues, hip-hop, pop, and R&B. He boasts a prolific songwriting portfolio containing 300+ original tunes, the bulk of which cover a wide variety of genres and styles. Konner is a versatile multi-instrumentalist, specializing primarily in guitar and piano. In addition to his writing and performing background, he has a profound passion for music production and engineering, and during his free time, he dabbles in rap and poetry.

The cast includes Kelley Pierre, Ryan Lee Hughes, Peter Miller, Dorothy Blue, Earl Baylon, Kit Nolan, Konner Scott, and Jimmy Clabots. The Scenic Design was created by David Offner and Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch.

All profits from Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex will go towards opioid abuse prevention efforts. The production is raising money for a donation towards healthy, artistic after school programs with local Inner City Arts, They will also be donating to SocialWorks in Chicago. The ride sharing company Lyft is sponsoring reduced fare rides to and from the performances to promote safe substance use and driving. The Good Fishermen team is also looking for the right documentary partners in upcoming months to help capture even more truth behind the dangers of opioids.





