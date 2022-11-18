World Of Wonder Announces The Return Of RuPaul's DRAGCON LA May 12-13, 2023

RuPaul's DragCon LA will return in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday May 12th through Saturday May 13th, 2023. The wig-snatching convention will bring all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for what is the largest all-ages, family-friendly celebration of drag culture in the world.

"Attention Legendary Children! RuPaul's DragCon is coming to LA in May. Our entire tribe will come together - in person - to celebrate our creative superpowers. Show up. Show off. And show them how it is done, henny!" says RuPaul.

A super-inclusive hub of self-expression, tickets for RuPaul's DragCon LA 2023 will go on-sale beginning Wednesday Nov. 23rd, with a special, limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday FLASH Sale which will end on Monday November 28th.

Discount codes for the FLASH Sale will be exclusively revealed to World of Wonder's Mailing List on Wednesday Nov. 23rd and to the public via World of Wonder's social media channels on Thursday Nov. 24th at midnight. The discount codes range from 20-50% off and limited quantities are available. Each code is valid for a set number of uses.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.rupaulsdragrace.com and https://www.worldofwonder.com/bfcm/.

As always, DragCon LA 2023 will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RuPaul's Drag Race and fan-favorite WOWPresents Plus shows.

DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, please continue to check back on RuPaulsDragCon.com.