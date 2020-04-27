Wonkybot Studios Releases Timely, Uplifting Kids Podcast Series 'The Owlsteins In Quarantine'

Wonkybot Studios, the award-winning production, publishing and music company creating stellar content for kids and families across all media platforms, has just dropped the first episode of its brand new podcast The Owlsteins In Quarantine, a 10-episode series revolving around a multi-generational owl family burrowed inside their treehouse during the pandemic lockdown. Aimed at helping kids deal with stress and anxiety and other burgeoning emotions during an incredibly difficult time, The Owlsteins In Quarantine is immediately available on the company's website Wonkybot.com and on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher and other digital platforms. The first episode is titled "Breathe", with new episodes scheduled to release every other week.

Created, written, directed and narrated by Wonkybot Studios co-founder Stewart St John and produced by St John and Wonkybot partners Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, The Owlsteins In Quarantine is targeted for 3-7 years old, but is also suitable for older children and adults. The series also features an original score by St John & Plahuta and will occasionally include songs with positive, uplifting themes and messages.

Wonkybot Studios, which just won the Parents' Choice 2020 Gold Award for producing a brand new season of its girl-driven superhero audio series Tara Tremendous: The Egyptian Curse, is committed to creating and producing high-quality content that entertains, educates and uplifts kids and families.

"This podcast series demonstrates Wonkybot Studios' overall mission to create and produce original podcasts, books, TV and film properties that not only inspire kids and families but helps them find ways to better understand and cope with the world around them," said St John. "Told in rhyme, each short-form audio episode of The Owlsteins In Quarantine focuses on different ways to work through anxiety, stress, loneliness and more, while other episodes guide kids on finding new things to do during isolation."

The series was born from an idea St John hatched after the recent death of his father left him feeling especially emotional and reconnecting with family members, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Between the Coronavirus and losing my dad I've been in daily contact with my family," said St John. "It's been hard enough on the grown ups, but I've been watching my nieces and nephews not only struggle with losing Grandpa, but also grappling with understanding this pandemic. So I started thinking about ways I could help them work through their emotions and anxiety, as well as help other young kids. And that's how The Owlsteins in Quarantine popped into my head."

St John reached out to his mother and aunt, both former pre-school teachers, to consult on the show's storylines. "As long time educators they have first-hand knowledge and experience working with kids, so they're thrilled to lend their support to the project."





