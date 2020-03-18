Wonkybot Studios Promotes Safety And Unity For Kids And Family With Special Tara Tremendous PSA Podcast  

LA-based Wonkybot Studios, the kids and family production company creating content for all media platforms, is promoting safety and unity with a special stand-alone episode of its highly popular scripted musically-infused podcast series Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries.

In the brand new audio short, Tara Tremendous - the most powerful girl in the world thanks to acquiring the powers of every hero in the universe - educates notorious super-villain Dr Epic and his lovable henchman 1102 about the virus and the importance of social distancing. She also shares tips about staying proactive.

The episode is immediately available for free on Wonkybot.com, Apple Podcast and other streaming podcast platforms.

"We wanted to reach out to the kids and families who listen to our show and raise awareness about what's going on," said Todd Fisher, Wonkybot co-founder and co-producer of Tara Tremendous. "We also wanted to remind kids to stay positive and assure them that we will get through this together."

Written by series creator Stewart St John, the voice cast recorded from their homes and features St John as Dr. Epic, Tayla Hadley as Tara Tremendous, and Wonkybot co-founder and co-producer Michael Plahuta as 1102.

Wonkybot Studios has produced three seasons comprising 46 episodes of its flagship series Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries, with the third season produced exclusively for Pinna. A fourth season has just finished recording and will release episodes this May. Please be safe and keep healthy everyone!





