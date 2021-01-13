Wonkybot Adds Cast To Sci-Fi Podcast HISTORYNAUTS

Wonkybot Studios, the award-winning production company and podcast network aimed at kids and family, continues to cast the pilot for Stewart St John's scripted sci-fi podcast Historynauts, with three more announced today.

Campbell Ella will play Mya, the sassy, wisecracking teen and weapons expert hiding a dark secret; Dennis Hart will voice the role of Steven Scott, a former History professor who, along with his daughter Jessica, relocates to his hometown of Hawthorne, Virginia where he continues to investigate the mysterious death of his scientist wife; and Maddie Rowe will voice the character of Lexi Richards, the astronomy-loving 17-year-old with a passion for history. They join recently announced Hannah Monson (Netflix' Glitch), McKenzie Harms, Josiah Mustaleski and Ethan Turbyfill.

"I'm just so happy with the amazing cast we're building for this show," said Historynauts creator, writer, director and executive producer Stewart St John. "The cast and crew have already developed an incredible synergy around this project, and everything's been lining up in a way that feels really inspiring and exciting." Wonkybot is keeping details of the show's concept a closely guarded secret but confirms that it will center around several teenage time travelers out to save the world.

Historynauts is the latest Stewart St John scripted podcast series to launch from Wonkybot Studios, hot off the heels of St John's horror series Origins Unknown which wrapped its first season in October. St John also finished writing 10 episodes of the second season of Origins Unknown which is currently in post-production at Wonkybot. Wonkybot co-founders Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher will also serve as executive producers of the pilot. A final round of casting will be announced soon.