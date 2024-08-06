Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum's UNDER THE OAKS Series to Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will return with the company’s annual Under the Oaks salon series, featuring classical and popular music weekly in September on Theatricum’s spectacular outdoor stage in Topanga.

Hills Like White Elephants

An interdisciplinary adaptation of the short story by Ernest Hemingway featuring string quartet, acting and singing, with gripping music by renowned composers including Caroline Shaw, Philip Glass, Louis Andriessen. (Adult language and themes)

Three performances:

• Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Composer Collective

Lili Haydn, Nathalie Bonin, Kathyryn Bostic and Timo Chen are among the film, TV and video game composers who will present world premiere concert music as well as new arrangements of their well-known scores, offering a rare glimpse into the sounds that shape our cinematic experiences.

One performance:

• Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tribute to Bob Dylan

Lisa Finnie, host of “The Dylan Hour” at 88.5FM The SoCal Sound, joins Theatricum company members in celebration of one of the greatest poets, songwriters and performers in history, with songs like Pawn In their Game, Masters of War, Tambourine Man, Like a Rolling Stone, Blowin' in the Wind, North Country Blues, With God On Our Side, The Times They Are A Changin’ and more.

One performance:

• Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHERE:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura freeway)

TICKET PRICE:

• Hills Like White Elephants: $37 with credit card ($35 cash at the door)

• Composer Collective: $27 with credit card ($25 cash at the door)

• Tribute to Bob Dylan: $27 with credit card ($25 cash at the door)

