Will Forte, Randall Park, Kristen Schaal To Join Groundlings Programming Next Week

The Groundlings Theatre and School has a full slate of online programming for next week that includes an improv show, another masterclass conceived by BEN FALCONE who will be joined by Will Forte and Kristen Schaal, and a discussion between Groundling Leonard Robinson and Randall Park.

The Groundlings Online Edition of "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" will now run every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. PT. This long-form improv show has been a fan-favorite since first hitting the stage in YEAR. Cast members include Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo), Roy Jenkins (Modern Family), Ted Michaels (The Happytime Murders), Brian Palermo (Grown-ish) Leonard Robinson (Insecure) and Christen Sussin (The League).

Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at https://www.groundlings.com/shows/the-crazy-uncle-joe-show-online. The show will run via Zoom and ticketholders will receive a link to the performance at least 24 hours prior for registration.

On Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT, alumni BEN FALCONE's (Tammy, Thunder Force) next online masterclass will feature fellow Groundlings' alum Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), along with special guest Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth, Bob's Burgers) for "From Concept to Set Life: Writing, Starring and Showrunning." Falcone, Forte and Schaal will discuss all things silver screen and share insights on the ins and outs of creating a television show.

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A. The class is conducted via Zoom and enrollment opens on Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The class will be limited to 250 attendees. Admission is $50.00 and all proceeds from this class will benefit The Groundlings Theatre and School.

On Friday, June 19 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. PT, Groundling Leonard Robinson (Insecure) will be joined by special guest Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) for a special lecture and Q&A called "Creating Your Own Path: A Proactive Approach to Your Career in Comedy." In this class, moderated by Robinson, Park will share his career path and offer strategies and suggestions for how students can be proactive in building their career.

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A. The class will be conducted via Zoom and enrollment will open on Monday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Admission is $40.00 and all proceeds from this lecture will benefit The Groundlings Diversity Scholarship Fund.

For more information on all of The Groundlings upcoming programming and to enroll in the classes, please visit www.groundlings.com.

