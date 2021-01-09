Whitefire Theatre's Solofest Streams DOGS ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE

Dogs Are Better Than People, written and performed by Sarah Hunter and developed & directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Dogs Are Better Than People is an eccentric romp through drinking, bad men, and fabulous dogs who each tell Sarah's story. Talking dogs!

The show is part of Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2021 Livestream on Saturday, March 13th at 7pm PST/10 pm EST. Tickets are $15.99 and available at https://www.whitefiretheatre.com/

Sarah Hunter truly believes that Dogs are better than people. God is dog spelled backward after all so in tribute to all dogs in her life over the years, the writer/performer has them tell her story. Lilly the Airedale along with Chiweenie duo, Koa and Louis the Fourteenth and others spill all about her humorous journey beginning with her divorce in Chicago, frustration, bad relationships, to revelation, sobriety and celebration in finding a "working relationship" in sobriety with Matthew, the man who appreciates both her and her dogs.

A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to Pasadena Humane, Hand In Paw Rescue and Soi Dog Foundation.