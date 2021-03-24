Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Whitefire Theatre Streams VALENTINE

The production stars Tracy Ann Chapel.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Tracy Ann Chapel faced challenges while growing up: A mother who beat her bloody, and a disabled father unable to help her. She found refuge with her adoring grandmother, who taught her how to sew, gaining skills that would serve her well when she entered the world of couture in the employ of Vera Wang.

Tracy Ann acquired other talents along the way. Her aptitudes in the kitchen led her to acquire a culinary arts degree. She became a professional dancer, performing with troupes throughout the U.S., Europe, North and South America. She trained in circus arts, and works as a clown on stage and film.

In short, she's an interesting woman. Most artists of any accomplishment are in touch with a degree of emotional vulnerability, along with a need for their artistic endeavors to be appreciated. Divesting herself of a violent husband, Tracy Ann encounters a well-known individual online: Her celebrity crush, if you will. (To reveal exactly whom right here would be giving away too much.) Soon, they find themselves corresponding and sharing their family histories and intimate, heartfelt emotions. It's time for them to meet in person. After the disappointment of her recent marriage, has Tracy Ann at last found her Valentine? (Hence, the title of this show.)

Tracy Ann Chapel, a native of San Jose, received an M.A. in Communication from Grand Canyon University, as well as an Associate degree from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, and trained at American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T.) and at the San Francisco School of Circus Arts. Her previous stage credits include roles in All My Sons, Lovers and Other Strangers, Moon Over Buffalo, Annie Get Your Gun, and much more. She has received a string of awards and nominations on the festival circuit for her work as a filmmaker and actor in film.

Valentine is, as the title suggests, about the quest for The One who will love and appreciate you. It's also about the fact that while the path to your Valentine is not always smooth, your goal is always worth the pursuit.

WHEN: Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

ADMISSION: $15.99.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/493310


