West Coast Premiere of THE VALUE Comes to the Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the first production of its 11th season, the West Coast premiere of The Value by Nicholas Dunn — which will be presented in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage). Directed by Calvin Picou, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Hanna Isac, Ignacio Navarro, Matthew Scheel, and Nate Thurman. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, September 8, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, October 1.
           
While hiding out in a motel room, a trio of thieves learn the real worth of the art they stole. They must face the truth within themselves, their place in society, and what they really value.
 
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc, and the stage manager is Xavier LeFlore. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. The Value is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey and April Littlejohn with associate producers Marc Leclerc, Matt Lorenzo, and Danielle Ozymandias.
 
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.
 
Sawyer’s Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.




