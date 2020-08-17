Wave Appoints Tina Rubin as its CMO

Rubin replaces Wave’s Interim CMO Jeremy Welt .

Wave, the market leader in interactive virtual entertainment experiences, today announced that it has appointed marketing veteran, Tina Rubin to serve as its CMO. In her new role, Rubin will oversee the implementation and development of global marketing strategies and partnerships to expand Wave's mission to bring virtual entertainment experiences to fans worldwide. Rubin replaces Wave's Interim CMO Jeremy Welt who will remain on the company's advisory board. She will report to CEO and co-founder Adam Arrigo.

Rubin joins Wave with nearly two decades of experience working in entertainment, tech, and CPG. Most recently, she was Head of Strategy and Consumer Marketing at Netflix overseeing its Young Adult and Family original TV shows. In this role, she oversaw marketing activities that included audience expansion, global strategy and planning, franchise development, media buying, and campaign execution for hit shows including Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, and The Umbrella Academy.

At Wave, Rubin will leverage her abilities to create relatable and engaging content for young audiences to further connect the next generation of concert goers with the artists they love. As CMO, she will lead global marketing efforts to drive brand awareness across Wave's various social, entertainment and gaming platforms. Rubin will also work closely with the company's product team to build innovative in-platform content for artists and audiences, such as merchandise, virtual interactions and ticketing opportunities.

"We are very excited to welcome Tina to Wave's executive team," said Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. "As we continue our mission to create the best virtual entertainment experiences for today's global artists, Tina's unmatched knowledge and talent for marketing to audiences of all ages will help us grow our reach and brand."

Rubin will work with an executive team that spans across gaming, music and entertainment. Most recently, Wave announced the addition of Jarred Kennedy, formerly of Riot Games as its COO and Gary Shenk of Branded Entertainment Network as its President. This summer, Wave also rolled out a series of virtual concerts with global artists including John Legend and Tinashe with over 500,000 fans watching the live digital avatar performances. Wave also expanded its platform capabilities partnering with TikTok to host the first-ever cross reality live virtual concert with The Weeknd.

"What Adam and the team have achieved over the last several years is remarkable. Between the incredible slate of artists, Wave's cutting-edge broadcasting technology, and the distribution possibilities on social platforms like YouTube and TikTok, a strong foundation has been laid to bring the Wave concert experience to millions of music fans around the world," said Rubin "I look forward to helping Wave connect music fans with the artists they love in even more immersive and accessible ways."

Prior to Netflix, Rubin served as Vice President of Marketing for Disney-owned Movies Anywhere, a digital movie streaming service, supporting the product's launch in 2017. She has held various marketing roles at Amazon, leading consumer engagement and monetization efforts for the mobile games and apps business. She also spent several years in brand management at Mattel, working on popular brands like Hot Wheels and UNO. She received her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BA from Brown University.

