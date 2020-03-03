Watch West of Broadway Live! at The Bourbon Room Hollywood!
LA-based Musical Theater fans are invited to join Broadway veterans Will Armstrong & Wendy Rosoff for a very special LIVE episode of the West of Broadway Podcast, at the iconic Bourbon Room, home of the Rock of Ages musical, for a Musical Monday like never before, celebrating the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast.
Join us as Will & Wendy take their celebrated podcast to another level by adding a live audience, celebrity guests, games, music, and a bit of the unknown.
This is a MUST see event for all musical theater fans in Los Angeles.
West of Broadway Live!™ starts at 8:00pm, but get to the Bourbon Room early for drinks in the Lounge, and stay afterward for a roaring LIVE sing-a-long.
Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door.
For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-of-broadway-live-at-the-bourbon-room-tickets-96197737021
WHEN:
Mon, March 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM PDT
WHERE:
The Bourbon Room
6356 Hollywood Boulevard
#2nd floor
Los Angeles, CA 90028