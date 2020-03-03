Watch West of Broadway Live! at The Bourbon Room Hollywood!

LA-based Musical Theater fans are invited to join Broadway veterans Will Armstrong & Wendy Rosoff for a very special LIVE episode of the West of Broadway Podcast, at the iconic Bourbon Room, home of the Rock of Ages musical, for a Musical Monday like never before, celebrating the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast.

Join us as Will & Wendy take their celebrated podcast to another level by adding a live audience, celebrity guests, games, music, and a bit of the unknown.

This is a MUST see event for all musical theater fans in Los Angeles.

West of Broadway Live!™ starts at 8:00pm, but get to the Bourbon Room early for drinks in the Lounge, and stay afterward for a roaring LIVE sing-a-long.

Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door.

For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-of-broadway-live-at-the-bourbon-room-tickets-96197737021

WHEN:

Mon, March 16, 2020

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM PDT

WHERE:

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Boulevard

#2nd floor

Los Angeles, CA 90028





