Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts November Lineup to Feature Lillias White With Seth Rudetsky & More

November 2022 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will include the world premiere of Invincible - The Musical, featuring the music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, which reimagines the timeless story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century through an intricate weaving of the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs; An Evening with Reza Aslan, featuring conversation with the renowned best-selling author, professor, and an Emmy and Peabody-nominated producer; the return of the Broadway @ The Wallis concert series, hosted and music-directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, featuring internationally acclaimed Tony, Obie, and Emmy Award-winner Lillias White; and Sunday Funday, including three, delightful, free, family programs - Spring Groove, the hugely popular Story Pirates, and a free jazz dance class for the entire family as part of Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen & Friends. (Details below in chronological order.)

AN EVENING WITH REZA ASLAN

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:30 pm

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis & Writers Bloc Present

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Arts and Writers Bloc present "An Evening with Reza Aslan," featuring a conversation with the renowned author, professor, and an Emmy and Peabody-nominated producer. A leading expert in world religions and recipient of the prestigious James Joyce Award, Aslan is the author of three internationally best-selling books, including the #1 New York Times Bestseller, Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth. His producing credits include the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers. For 26 years, Writers Bloc has fostered the significance and importance of literature as an art form as well as enhanced the public knowledge and awareness of contemporary writers and thinkers who have made a significant impact on the cultural and literary landscape. The Wallis is proud to partner this season, once again, with Writers Bloc for a series of conversations that provide deeper insight into the literary process.

Tickets start at $25 (book not included); premium seating includes copy of author's book (prices subject to change)

BROADWAY @ THE WALLIS & MARK CORTALE PRESENT

Lillias White WITH Seth Rudetsky, HOST & PIANIST

Thursday, November 3, 2022, 7:00 pm

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis & Mark Cortale Present the return of the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Wallis concert series, hosted and music-directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, featuring internationally acclaimed Tony, Obie, and Emmy Award-winner Lillias White (The Life, Fela!, Dreamgirls, Barnum, Once On This Island, Chicago Disney's Hercules, Pieces of April, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, "The Get Down," "Russian Doll, "Search Party"). The evening promises a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful, and revealing questions, and the music from White's stellar Broadway and television career.

Promenade Terrace, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $39-$125 (prices subject to change)

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10 am - 2 p

Sunday Funday - includes two events

10AM - Spring Groove

Spring Groove's Y.U.M.M.Y. Time ® (Your Ultimate Music, Meditation, Yoga Time) is a complete wellness program that includes dancing, singing, and guided meditation.

11AM - Story Pirates

Story Pirates, "a theatrical treasure" (New York Times), presents a swashbuckling musical sketch comedy show adapted from wildly imaginative stories written by kids (suitable for children ages 5 and older).

12PM - 2 PM - Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen & Friends - Jazz Dance Class

Dancer/choreographer Brandon O'Neal, whose dance credits include LA LA Land, Fame and Yes, God, Yes, leads a free jazz dance class as part of The Wallis's popular Dance Sundays, an exhilarating series of free, monthly, outdoor, dance events for the whole family produced in conjunction with three-time Emmy Award-winner Debbie Allen. All ages and dance levels welcome.

Tickets: FREE

Tuesday, November 22 - Saturday, December 17, 2002 (times noted below)

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL

FEATURING THE MUSIC OF Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

WORLD PREMIERE

The Wallis Production

Book by Bradley Bredeweg

Music Direction & Arrangements by Jesse Vargas

Orchestrations & Arrangements by Neil Giraldo

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment

The Wallis presents the WORLD PREMIERE of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, from November 22 to December 17, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas (Love Actually Live, Broadway's Glory Days), and orchestrations and arrangements by Neil Giraldo, Invincible - The Musical is presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

Times: Tuesdays-Fridays, 7:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 pm and 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2 pm and 7 pm

Tickets: $39-$125 (prices subject to change)

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.