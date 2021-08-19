Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Announces Fall Programming for 2021-22 Season

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announced it plans to resume live indoor performances beginning in October with an eclectic array of entertaining and groundbreaking programming for the first half of its 2021/2022 Season that encompasses produced and presented works in dance, theater, music, and cinema featuring exceptional Southern California-based artists and companies. This marks the venue's hopes to return to in-person indoor performances after more than a year and a half, which follows the resumption this summer of in-person socially distanced outdoor performances on a custom-built stage on The Wallis' Promenade Terrace. The season begins October 2, 2021, marking the sixth year of programming under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Crewes and Executive Director & CEO Rachel Fine, and the institution's ninth season. All indoor performances are planned to take place in The Wallis' 500-seat Bram Goldsmith Theater, which has undergone extensive interior maintenance and technical upgrades over the past year while the theater was shuttered.

"We are thrilled with the plans to welcome audiences safely back inside The Wallis this fall, with a mix of diverse work in the Bram Goldsmith Theater," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "In designing the season, we wanted to honor our commitments to artists who were slated to work with us during the past 15 months, as well as bring new artists and companies to our stage. I am particularly excited to present three dynamic LA dance companies, led by three remarkable women. Also, the return of Love Actually Live at this time is particularly special. We also have some wonderful musical surprises. Our focus this fall is supporting and presenting artists, many from LA, that, like us, all are eager to get back to performing live again."

Among audience favorites returning to The Wallis during the first half of the season, Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway icon Jennifer Holliday of Dreamgirls fame celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the hit show that brought her international attention, acclaimed comedian and award-winning recording artist Sandra Bernhard delivers her unique and hilarious take on the world, and the romantic multi-media concert celebration Love Actually Live, a beloved holiday tradition, is back by popular demand.

Three internationally acclaimed LA-based dance companies led by prominent female choreographers are being presented over a four-week period, beginning with BODYTRAFFIC, which returns to conclude last season's COVID-19-interrupted Wallis residency with the world premiere of Recurrence, a duet created by company member Ethan Colangelo. Returning dance troupe ATE9 presents the world premiere of the feature-length work Joy, a humorous and poignant reflection on human habits and addictions choreographed by Artistic Director Danielle Agami with music by Isaiah Gage. The fall dance programming concludes with The Wallis debut of noted dancer/choreographer Micaela Taylor's The TL Collective, fusing theatrical hip-hop and contemporary dance. Taylor was part of the BODYTRAFFIC team during the company's Wallis residency last season, and building upon that association, BODYTRAFFIC will also feature on its upcoming program SNAP, Taylor's work about fighting conformity. Additionally, this fall Jacob Jonas the Company, in association with The Wallis, presents the world premiere of ACTIVATE LA, the dance company's new work, which, accompanied by live music, activates non-traditional outdoor spaces at three locations in Santa Monica, Century City, and Downtown L.A - extending The Wallis' reach across the Southland while supporting live performance in L.A.

Continuing its commitment to presenting new work, LA's innovative 24th Street Theatre in association with The Wallis premieres a radio play version of Rapunzel Alone as a prelude to its world premiere live performance at the venue in Spring 2022. This sophisticated reimagining of the classic fairy tale by Olivier Award-winning writer Mike Kenny geared for children and adults alike. In addition, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers with pianist Fabio Bidini, and pianist Ory Shihor share their virtuosic artistry in separate programs, and The Wallis continues its valued partnership with Film Independent with a series of four back-to-back star-studded cinematic events.

Of particular note, The Wallis continues its beloved free monthly outdoor Sunday Funday family events with a variety of engaging programming that includes Debbie Allen & Friends' Dance Sundays, Story Pirates, Parker Bent, and Kiddle Karoo. "There's a real need for quality live performances geared for young people since in-person music, theater and dance programs have been on hiatus for such a long time," explains Crewes. "These events are designed to spark children's imagination and fuel their creativity. Since no reservations or tickets are required for Sunday Funday events, families can even decide to attend at the last minute."

"The Wallis' resilience and forward momentum is palpable," states The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO Rachel Fine. "Our Board and staff are tireless in their efforts to re-open and resume indoor performances responsibly in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. We have upgraded key technical equipment and conducted extensive interior maintenance throughout the entire building to ensure safety and to enhance the patron experience. The Wallis, which is considered one of Southern California's most prominent performing arts venues as well as a civic hub, remains fully committed to serving the dynamic, ever-changing communities of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Southern California."

Programming for the second half of the season will be announced at a later date.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations.

For more information and for The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols please visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm) or email Tickets@Wallis.org.

PROGRAM DETAILS

DANCE @ THE WALLIS

BODYTRAFFIC

Oct 14, 15, 16 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$99/$69/$49/$39

BODYTRAFFIC's troupe of "unfailingly deft and endearing dancers" (Los Angeles Times) takes the stage with three compelling works that embody the company's energy, sophistication, and sheer joy in performing dance. Internationally acclaimed, BODYTRAFFIC, which concludes its Wallis residency, launches the dance series. The mesmerizing program includes Kyle Abraham's Kollide, a 2013 BODYTRAFFIC commission made for five dancers that combines elements of ballet and hip hop to explore the emotional complexity of connection. Also on tap is the world premiere of Recurrence, a duet created by Ethan Colangelo, a company member who, in his short choreographic career, has already garnered much attention, including recent multiple awards at the prestigious Copenhagen International Choreography Competition. Rounding out the program is Micaela Taylor's engaging SNAP, a piece capturing her take on the Los Angeles experience that urges us to "snap out of" the social pressure to conform.

THE TL COLLECTIVE

Oct 29 - 30 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$79/$59/$39/$29

Dancer/choreographer Micaela Taylor's The TL Collective make its Wallis debut this season. The LA-based dance company is known for its fusion of contemporary dance and theatrical hip-hop, including elements of groove accompanied by high-level athleticism that has received rave reviews. Taylor was named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," and has received choreographic commissions from Rambert2, BODYTRAFFIC, and Carlos Acosta's Acosta Danza, among others. This season, The TL Collective is slated to perform twice in New York City, appear at the International Festival of Performing Arts in Panama, with support from the USAI grant, and embark on a national tour. The company has also received recent commissions from The Vilar Performing Arts Center and The Getty Museum, and a co-commission from American Dance Festival and Jacob's Pillow. The TL Collective is now on the rise as one of L.A.'s emerging dance companies. Los Angeles Times declares The TL Collective, "Athletic and graceful. Precise and fluid. Micaela Taylor's choreography settles in the dichotomies."

ATE9 DANCE COMPANY

Joy (world premiere)

Nov 4 - 6 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$99/$69/$49/$39

ATE9 Dance Company returns to The Wallis with the world premiere of the feature-length work Joy, a humorous and poignant reflection on human habits and addictions. The work, choreographed by ATE9's Artistic Director Danielle Agami with music composed by Isaiah Gage, examines humanity's yearning for moments of elation amidst despair, and offers intimate flashes into the mental and physical states of each cast member. A compelling local treasure blazing with innovation, ATE9 captivates with its thought-provoking work. Agami, noted for her electrifying movement, surprising sense of humor and impeccable craft, has been hailed as "choreography's It girl" (Los Angeles Times).

MUSIC @ THE WALLIS

ANNE AKIKO MEYERS, violin

With FABIO BIDINI, piano

On This Shining Night, An Evening of Premieres With Anne Akiko Meyers and Fabio Bidini

Oct 2 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$99/$69/$49/$39

Acclaimed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, accompanied by Fabio Bidini on piano, returns to The Wallis for the world premiere of a new arrangement of Archangelo Corelli's Sonata in D minor, created especially for Meyers by Andy Poxon. Other works include the Meyers' premieres of Arvo Pärt's "Estonian Lullaby," which the composer dedicated to her, and Morten Lauridsen's "Sure on This Shining Night" and "Dirait-On," as well as Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No. 5, "Spring" and Ástor Piazzolla's "Histoire du Tango." She will be the first artist to appear indoors at the theater since the Covid-19-forced shutdown.

Program:

CORELLI arr. by Andy Poxon "La Folia" Sonata Opus 5, #12, (world premiere)

PÄRT "Estonian Lullaby for Violin and Piano" (world premiere)

BEETHOVEN Sonata No.5 "Spring"

MORTEN LAURISEN "Sure on This Shining Night" & "Dirait-On,"

PIAZZOLLA "Histoire du Tango"

ORY SHIHOR, piano

Beethoven: Darkness and Light

Thurs Oct 7 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$79/$59/$39/$29

Internationally acclaimed pianist Ory Shihor returns to The Wallis to shed light on four masterful Beethoven sonatas. Within each of the evening's four works, Beethoven counteracts an inevitable darkness with luminous light. Shihor's intent to present these sonatas in pairs - a celebrated work with a lesser known one - further accentuates this metaphoric and musical chasm. Shihor, a "boldly individualistic" pianist (The New York Times), is "not afraid to takes risks" (The Washington Post).

Program:

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Op. 90

BEETHOVEN Sonata No 14 in C sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2 Moonlight

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 12 in A flat major, Op. 26

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57, Appassionata

SANDRA BERNHARD

Madness & Mayhem

Oct 8 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$99/$69/$49/$39

Join comedian and actress Sandra Bernhard for a night of standup comedy as she looks back on the madness and mayhem of recent times and predicts the future. She'll lift you up and soothe your frazzled nerves with her one-of-a-kind mix of social commentary, music and a glimpse into her world.

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY

Here's to Life

Oct 9 | 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$99/$69/$49/$39

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning actress Jennifer Holliday of Dreamgirls fame returns to The Wallis for a joyous performance to celebrate the hit Broadway show's 40th anniversary, as well as Holliday's birthday month. Accompanied by a sextet of remarkably talented local musicians, Holliday performs a selection of Broadway showtunes and jazz standards as well as some of her own favorite songs.

THEATER @ THE WALLIS

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

Nov 27 - Dec 31, 2021

Bram Goldsmith Theater

$125/$99$69/$49/$39

($105/$85/$65/$45/$35 Previews)

Love, Actually, Is All Around... AGAIN! In a year that promises particularly joyful holiday reunions, Love Actually Live, the multimedia concert celebration of the beloved holiday film, is back by popular demand, as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition. Iconic scenes displayed on screens that travel throughout the set share the stage with an all-star cast of singers and live orchestra as they reimagine the film's hit soundtrack, including "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and "Both Sides Now." Los Angeles Times declares, "Love Actually Live delivers! Let this superbly mounted musical wash over you with warmth and joy." Entertainment Weekly calls the show, "Pitch perfect! Such a celebration of love, the holidays, and the movie itself that it's hard to not fall in love, actually."

A 24th Street Theatre Production

In Association with The Wallis

RAPUNZEL ALONE

A Radio Play

October 2021

FREE - On Demand

HEAR it! Then SEE it! As a prelude to the upcoming Spring 2022 World Premiere live performance of Rapunzel Alone, written by celebrated Olivier Award-winning UK writer Mike Kenny, LA's acclaimed 24th Street Theatre has created an on-demand radio play as a prequel to their upcoming stage production of the same title. 24th Street Theatre is known for creating sophisticated theatre that appeals to kids and adults alike. Recorded in New York, London, Atlanta, and LA, Mike Kenny narrates this audio version of Rapunzel Alone as it follows the story of Lettie, a young mix-raced girl from London, sent to the countryside for her own safety during the daily bombings WW2. On an isolated country farm, she faces her own battles with a strict new guardian and a very fowl goose.

CINEMA @ THE WALLIS

The Wallis in Partnership with

Film Independent Presents

A Week of Events for Film Lovers

NOV 9-13

Bram Goldsmith Theater

The Wallis and Film Independent continue their close association, presenting four back-to-back star-studded events over the course of five days. Stay tuned for show information and further announcements. Event details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

SUNDAY FUNDAY @ THE WALLIS

Sunday, November 7, 2021, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Parker Bent, Story Pirates and Dance Sunday

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - event TBA and Dance Sunday

Sunday, January 9, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Kiddle Karoo and Dance Sunday

Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - event TBA and Dance Sunday

Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Parker Bent and Dance Sunday

Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Spring Groove and Dance Sunday

Sunday, May 8, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Story Pirates and Dance Sunday

Sunday, June 12, 2022, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Parker Bent and Dance Sunday

Promenade Terrace

Free (Reservations Not Required)

The Wallis continues its beloved free monthly outdoor Sunday Funday family events with a variety of engaging programming that includes Debbie Allen & Friends' Dance Sundays, Story Pirates, Parker Bent, Spring Groove and Kiddle Karoo.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Design Your Own subscriptions are currently on sale with a minimum commitment of three qualifying events to access subscriber benefits and savings. Single tickets for all Fall programs will go on sale on September 1, 2021. For updates, more information or to purchase a subscription, visit TheWallis.org/Subscribe or call 310.746.4000. Ticket prices subject to change.