Wagner Ensemble Presents DIVERSE VOICES IN VERSE: MUSIC INSPIRED BY POETRY

The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, presents Diverse Voices in Verse: Music Inspired by Poetry.

The Ensemble celebrates two complementary art forms: poetry, and the music inspired by it. The program includes both long-time favorites and some surprises. Featured poets are from America and abroad, and composers hail from Southern California and beyond. Diverse Voices in Verse explores the universality of themes in different cultural origins and regions, combining evocative words with compelling music to stir the emotions and engage and inspire the audience.

The concert will be held on Sunday May 21, 2023 at 7PM. St. Francis De Sales Church, 13370 Valleyheart Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Ms. Wagner was inspired to embark on this program after directing Russell Horton's settings of poems by Carl Sandburg. Some concert highlights include Six Chansons (Rainer Maria Rilke, Poet; Paul Hindemith, Composer), Evening Waterfall (Carl Sandburg, Poet; Russell Horton, Composer), This Marriage (Rumi, Poet; Eric Whitacre, Composer), Tu Voz (Pablo Neruda, Poet; Shawn L. Kirchner, Composer), and Musicians Wrestle Everywhere (Emily Dickinson, Poet; Elliot Carter, Composer).

The Wagner Ensemble was founded by Jeannine Wagner in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute. Under her spirited guidance, the Wagner Ensemble celebrates and promotes the musical legacy of her late father, the legendary Roger Wagner. The Wagner Ensemble has dazzled audiences throughout Southern California and internationally in the performance of repertoire that includes choral masterpieces spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present.

Tickets: General Admission $20 Students & Seniors $15 Buy Tickets Online For more information call 310-339-2488 or visit Click Here.