WORKING 2020 Extends Through 6/1 At Whitefire Theatre

Due to sold out houses and popular demand The Actors Gym, in association with the Whitefire Theatre, has extended the run of WORKING 2020 through June 1.

Created and written by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), and members of the Actors Gym, produced by Bryan Rasmussen, Bobby Moresco, and Steven Christopher Parker, WORKING 2020 explores what work means to different people in different circumstances in the U.S. today, adding new characters, and this time focusing on the sadly relevant slide from middle to working class.

The cast features the talents of Tom Bower, Anne DeSalvo, Michael Pare, Thomas Polanski, Mercedes Renard, Diane Renee, Delarosa Rivera, Pauline Schantzer, Allan Steele, Joseph Lyle Taylor, and Maureen Teefy.

There will be drop-in talent every now and then. Please visit the Whitefire fb page for cast and date updates.

Now through June 1, 2019. Fridays at 8:00 pm. One Saturday performance - June 1 at 8:00 pm. Ages 16+. Tickets: $25. Tickets and information: whitefiretheatre.com or 818-687-8559. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks 91423. Wheelchair accessible.





