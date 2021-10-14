WOMEN, FIRE, AND DANGEROUS THINGS and CURIE CURIE to be Presented by Laurie Sefton Creates & Transversal Theater

An exciting collaboration is happening on the campus of UC Irvine. Laurie Sefton Creates, in association with Transversal Theater, will present a shared evening about the life and work of Madame Marie Skłodowska Curie featuring two distinct works: Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things choreographed and directed by Laurie Sefton with live original music by Bryan Curt Kostors and visual projections by Shaoyu Su and Curie, Curie, written and directed by UCI faculty member, Bryan Reynolds with choreography by Kayla Emerson.

In Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things, choreographer, and director Laurie Sefton has created a multi-layered work about Madame Curie as a working female. It examines the process of her work, the campaign led by U.S. women to fund her further research on radium, how she maintained her professional life, female identity, and the elements she is most closely associated with; Radium, Polonium, and Curium.

Curie, Curie amalgamates new intermedial theater technologies with live bodies in a multimedia dance, music, and video performance of the beautifully romantic and fiercely scientific life of two-time Nobel Prize-winner Marie Skłodowska Curie, discoverer of radioactivity and warrior for humankind.

These works were created in residence at the University of California, Irvine, Claire Trevor Contemporary Arts Center in the experimental media theater laboratory (xMPL).