WOMEN, FIRE, AND DANGEROUS THINGS and CURIE CURIE to be Presented by Laurie Sefton Creates & Transversal Theater
An exciting collaboration is happening on the campus of UC Irvine. Laurie Sefton Creates, in association with Transversal Theater, will present a shared evening about the life and work of Madame Marie Skłodowska Curie featuring two distinct works: Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things choreographed and directed by Laurie Sefton with live original music by Bryan Curt Kostors and visual projections by Shaoyu Su and Curie, Curie, written and directed by UCI faculty member, Bryan Reynolds with choreography by Kayla Emerson.
In Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things, choreographer, and director Laurie Sefton has created a multi-layered work about Madame Curie as a working female. It examines the process of her work, the campaign led by U.S. women to fund her further research on radium, how she maintained her professional life, female identity, and the elements she is most closely associated with; Radium, Polonium, and Curium.
Curie, Curie amalgamates new intermedial theater technologies with live bodies in a multimedia dance, music, and video performance of the beautifully romantic and fiercely scientific life of two-time Nobel Prize-winner Marie Skłodowska Curie, discoverer of radioactivity and warrior for humankind.
These works were created in residence at the University of California, Irvine, Claire Trevor Contemporary Arts Center in the experimental media theater laboratory (xMPL).
In the model of the RedCat Theater, the space has the latest technological capabilities to facilitate live and streamed performances. In addition, the xMPL provides a space that supports the presentation of work that combines elements of all of the art forms, with enhanced support for video, spatial acoustic experimentation, and interactivity.
Choreographer Laurie Sefton sees issues through an emotional lens. Her choreographic works focus on conveying complex ideas and themes. Each of her works is created with a different and alternate process and perspective, and it is often said of her work that no two looks like. For example, the music for Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things deal with the idea of decaying sounds from analog instruments. At the same time, the visual projections examine the unseen qualities of the elements M. Curie discovered, creating a dynamic world in which we see into imagined reactions that are unseen with the naked eye.
Performances will occur at the xMPL on October 29, 30, and 31 at 7:00 pm and October 30 and 31 at 2:00 pm. All audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination upon purchase of their tickets. In addition, the University has COVID-19 protocols in place, which will be strictly adhered to during all rehearsals and performances.
The creation of Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things has been supported in part by individual donors, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation.
Performance Details:
Who:
For Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things
Laurie Sefton, Choreographer/Director
Bryan Curt Kostors, Composer
Shaoyu Su, Visual Media Artist
For Curie, Curie
Bryan Reynolds, Writer/Director
Kayla Emerson, Choreographer
Rosalida Medina, Costumes
What:
Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things
And
Curie, Curie
When:
October 29, 2021@ 7:00pm,
October 30 and 31, 2021 @ 2:00pm and 7:00pm
Where:
Experimental Media Performance Lab (xMPL) University of California, Irvine
101 Mesa Arts Building,
Irvine, Ca 92617
Presented by:
Laurie Sefton Creates & Transversal Theater
Tickets:
$10 general admission
Tickets at: Eventbrite
Limited space is available. Attendees must be vaccinated and masked.