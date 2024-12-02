WICKED to Return to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WICKED, will return to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited nine-week run across the 2024 holiday season from December 4, 2024 through February 2, 2025. WICKED is currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, having recently celebrated its 21st Anniversary on Broadway on October 30, 2024.



A $40 Digital Lottery will be offered for every performance in Los Angeles exclusively through the official Broadway in Hollywood App. The app can be downloaded by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/App. The lottery will open for each performance at 11am two days prior to each performance and will close one day prior at 10am. Tickets will be available for lottery winners beginning 2 hours prior to the posted curtain time at the box office with valid ID. The first lottery for WICKED is now open. For more details and restrictions, download the app, and visit the Lottery section on the Tickets tab – or visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery for more info.

WICKED will feature Lauren Samuels as Elphaba, Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda, Aymee Garcia as Madame Morrible, Blake Hammond as The Wizard, Erica Ito as Nessarose, Kingsley Leggs as Doctor Dillamond, Xavier McKinnon as Fiyero, and Alex Vinh as Boq.

Rounding out the company are Carly Augenstein, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Lauren Leach, Colin LeMoine, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Adelina Mitchell, Brayden Newby, Allsun O'Malley, Madison Claire Parks, Kat Rodriguez, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

