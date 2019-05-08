WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD? Comes to the Flight Theater

This tragicomic play follows each of the words in that joke as a character as they try to figure out their meaning and reach the 'real world'. A philosophical quest with LGBTQ+ themes rooted in the politics of Trump's America, this show enjoyed a sold-out, critically-acclaimed run in London last year! WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD? opens June 8 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Flight Theater at The Complex Hollywood - 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

PERFORMANCES:

Saturday June 8 at 2:15pm

Thursday June 13 at 8:15pm Saturday June 15 at 5:45pm

Saturday June 22 at 11:45am

Friday June 28 at 10:15pm

TICKETS: $20 - http://hff19.org/5798

For audiences 14+. 90 minutes.

WHERE: The Flight Theater, Complex Hollywood, 6472 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood 90038

Directed by Matthew Hennigar; Stage Manager: Miranda Elizabeth Richard.

Cast: Casey Robert Spiegel, Sharik Genna Weinstein, Jessica Ma, Susan Holmstrom, Eva Bilick, Vanja Djekic, Bethany Bodin, Joshua Anderson, Lea Marina Lanoue Timm, Sharik Oakwin, Ted Femrite, Jess Bernal, Aileen Fay, Matthew Hennigar, Elizabeth Baker





