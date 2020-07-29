Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  

WEST ADAMS Featured On Skylight LIVE, July 30

Skylight Theatre presents its New Web series WEST ADAMS. Written by Penelope Lowder & Directed by Michael A. Shepperd, 3:00pm Thursday, July 30, 2020.

FREE, FUN, online! This new series was inspired by an artistic community of professional theatre makers. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations of uplifting works, written specifically for this medium.

Join a special dialogue after watching the archival recording of WEST ADAMS as it was performed before an audience at Skylight Theatre. Post show guests will include the writer, director, and cast. Tickets available at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34914/production/1030560?performanceId=10556007

More Information at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/



