WEST ADAMS Featured On Skylight LIVE, July 30
Skylight Theatre presents its New Web series WEST ADAMS. Written by Penelope Lowder & Directed by Michael A. Shepperd, 3:00pm Thursday, July 30, 2020.
FREE, FUN, online! This new series was inspired by an artistic community of professional theatre makers. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations of uplifting works, written specifically for this medium.
Join a special dialogue after watching the archival recording of WEST ADAMS as it was performed before an audience at Skylight Theatre. Post show guests will include the writer, director, and cast. Tickets available at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34914/production/1030560?performanceId=10556007
More Information at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/