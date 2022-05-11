WE ARE TRAFFIC: AN UBER ADVENTURE Comes to the Fringe Festival

"We Are Traffic: An Uber Adventure" returns to the Hollywood Fringe stage in an expanded and updated version, following its critically acclaimed virtual run at the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. When Jonathan Tipton Meyers lost his girlfriend, his business and his identity, he got in his car and drove. With the audience in the backseat, this bravura monologue chronicles Jonathan's two-year journey through the Los Angeles gig economy via Uber and Lyft. In a timely story simultaneously personal and universal, heartbreaking and hilarious, he explores - through vignettes based on actual passengers - how the vehicles of segregation might just be our best hope for integration.

Written and Performed by Jonathan Tipton Meyers; Directed by Harry Kakatsakis; Produced by: Fringe Management, LLC, in assoc with 3 Gems & Landrogenous Prod.

WHERE: The Complex Theatre and Studios (Flight Theatre) 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN:

Friday, June 03, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 09, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 17, 8:00 PM

Friday June 24, 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 25, 8:00 PM

ADMISSION: 18+

TICKETS: $12.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/4452

RUNNING TIME: 55 minutes - Ages 18+

Website: http://wearetraffic.net

Jonathan Tipton Meyers (Writer/Performer) is an actor, writer and filmmaker. A native New Yorker, Jonathan is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and an almost graduate of a bunch of other prestigious places. He's written and performed on stages including Ensemble Studio Theater, Playwrights Horizons in NYC and on various sized screens for ABC, NBC, FOX, Lifetime and Family Channel. He wrote and produced "Homeschool Reunion," a weird/sweet short film, that is currently bewildering the festival circuit.

Harry Kakatsakis (Director) grew up in New York City with both parents in the acting profession, including Academy Award-nominated actress, June Squibb. He's directed many shorts and theater pieces, including "In My Country," the second most vote-getter in Moveon.org's 2003 "Bush in 30 Seconds" contest. As a writer, he was commissioned by Larry Levinson Productions to write the TV feature film "Search & Destroy." His most recent directing projects include the multi-award-winning short "Admissions," starring James Cromwell, and the science fiction award-winning short about living sustainably, "What Future." He is currently focusing on writing including the doomsday prepper romance feature "American Fallout," the gulf war horror action thriller feature "Dark Site," the found-footage medieval fantasy horror feature "Dungeon Deep," and the horror procedural TV pilot "Shadow City."

Fringe Management, LLC (Producer) has produced over 100 plays around the world, including over 80 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (winning them the coveted Spirit of the Fringe Award), including the Fringe First winner "runt," (Sony Radio Academy Award for BBC World Service production); "This is So Not About the Simpsons" (starring Harry Shearer of "This is Spinal Tap" and "The Simpsons") and several productions featuring the international comedy sensation The Pajama Men (Perrier Best Newcomer Nominee, Times Dubble Act award, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festival Winners, Soho Theatre London Box Office record). Its other producing credits include "Latina Christmas Special" and "Bard Overboard" Off-Broadway, the Hollywood Fringe Festival productions of "Richard Parker" (Best International Production), "Bumpersticker" (Best Musical Nominee) and "Pick of the Fringe" (two-time Best Cabaret Nominee) and "Bukowsical" (Best Musical) at the New York International Fringe Festival.

