WATERMARKS (A FUGUE) Comes to Theatre West

Pergola Productions and Theatre West have announced Watermarks (A Fugue), a new play written by Abbott Alexander and directed by Marco Rivera. Featuring (in alphabetical order) Abbott Alexander, Briana Burnside, Helen Floersh, Scottie Nevil, and Steve Nevil, the engagement will run for six performances only, February 14–23.



Set inside the most famous gift card shop in the world, a manager competes with his one and only customer over what is and what is not.



Abbott Alexander, an Actors Studio member, began his career in New York starring in the NBC daytime dramas Lovers and Friends and For Richer, For Poorer. The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominated him as Best Actor for Kingdom of Earth. His acclaimed solo show Sonata for Rimbaud played at Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival and received LA Weekly’s ‘Best Creation’ Award. He starred in Theatre West’s revival of Spoon River Anthology, directed by original Broadway cast member Betty Garrett. His other creations, One Night Beyond and The Long Gravel Road, were both nominated for Best Solo Performance by the Valley Theatre Awards.



Marco Rivera is a UCLA directing and dramaturgy alumnus. He has developed content for Walt Disney Imagineering (Star Wars Land and Downtown Disney District), Warner Bros’ Companies (Do Good Films and 19f Productions), Violent Pink Productions, and Create the Writer’s Room. His theatrical work includes Karen Sacarías’ Just Like Us with UCLA Latinx Theatre Comunión, the US premiere of Lope De Vega’s Women and Servants as part of LATC’s Encuentro Festival, the US premiere of Dea Loher’s Life on Praça Roosevelt, the West Coast premiere of The Pride by Alexi Kaye Campbell, and Swan Lake at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre.



Linda Pace (producer) is a screenwriter and playwright who has piloted over two decades of worldwide film premieres as Vice President of Special Projects at Universal Pictures, from Schindler's List to Get Out. She also worked on Universal Pictures' Franchise Films and Stage Musicals, including Jurassic Park, The Bourne Identity, The Fast and the Furious, Despicable Me, Bridget Jones, Mamma Mia!, Pitch Perfect, and Wicked. She produced Abbott Alexander's ground-breaking play The Long Gravel Road to critical success at Theatre West.

