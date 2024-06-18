Visit Laguna Beach Announces The Return Of PASSPORT TO THE ARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visit Laguna Beach has announced the return of Passport to the Arts, a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts community of Laguna Beach. For $29 Passport holders will gain one-time entry to three of the summer's most anticipated art festivals: Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts and Sawdust Art Festival. This special pass also includes one-time free parking at the Act V parking lot, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, with convenient free trolley services to each venue.

Passport to the Arts is valid June 28 through September 1, 2024 and is available for purchase in-person at the ticket counters of Laguna Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts and Sawdust Art Festival. With the Passport to the Arts, visitors can explore the works of over 500 artists, enjoy more than 200 musical performances, participate in hands-on art workshops and attend dozens of special events and artist demonstrations. Here's a glimpse of what each festival offers:

Art-A-Fair

When: June 28 - September 1, 2024

Location: 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Art-A-Fair invites art enthusiasts and visitors alike to experience a world of creativity and inspiration in its peaceful garden setting. This year's festival showcases an impressive array of artworks from over 115 award-winning fine artists and artisans, including oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, drawings, photography, digital art, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, glass and wood. Stroll through the expansive outdoor covered space, surrounded by natural beauty and breathtaking works of art. Festival goers can also take part in creative workshops and enjoy great food, drinks and live music.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival:

When: June 28 – September 1, 2024

Location: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is dedicated to promoting local art and educating the public. This nonprofit organization hosts two major annual events and offers year-round art classes and workshops. During the summer festival, visitors can explore a handcrafted village featuring over 200 local artists, live entertainment on three stages, artist demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

Festival of the Arts:

When: July 3 – August 30, 2024

Location: 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, this highly acclaimed juried fine art show features the work of over 100 award-winning Orange County artists. The Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and festival goers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors can enjoy art demonstrations, live music, opportunities to meet the artists, special events, art classes and more.

Pageant of the Masters is excluded from the Passport to the Arts. For more information about Pageant of the Masters and to purchase tickets visit foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters/.

For more information about Passport for the Arts and other Laguna Beach events visit visitlagunabeach.com.

