Video: Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025

The production will run March 8th through 30th, 2025.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

LA Opera has just announced its 2024/25 season, including Cosi fan tutte, running March 8th through 30th, 2025.

Watch a video preview of the production below!

The wine is flowing a little too freely, and two young men enter into a risky (and risqué) bet: Each will try to seduce the other’s fiancée. Hijinks ensue, with dashing disguises, outrageous flirting, and, of course, wedding bells—but we won't say who ends up together! Mozart’s razor-sharp comedy is back in a delightful production by director Michael Cavanagh.

A stylish set by Erhard Rom updates the action to a swanky American country club, bursting with kitsch and color. James Conlon conducts a fantastic ensemble cast, with Erica Petrocelli, Rihab Chaieb, Anthony León, and Justin Austin as the couples being put to the test.

Longtime LA Opera favorite Rod Gilfry steals the show as the self-styled philosopher (and instigator) Don Alfonso.

Featuring an endless parade of exquisite ensembles, Mozart’s deliciously scandalous opera is a can’t-miss for newcomers and seasoned fans alike.







