Video: Director Kaneza Schaal on Staging HIGHWAY 1, USA at LA Opera

Watch as director Kaneza Schaal talks about about LA Opera's new production of William Grant Still's Highway 1, USA performing as the first part of an operatic double bill with Alexander Zemlinsky's The Dwarf.

Highway 1, USA

Norman Garrett and Nicole Heaston star as a hardworking Black couple determined to build a better life, whose years of sacrifice turn out to be misguided. Chaz'men Williams-Ali portrays the ne'er-do-well brother who squanders every opportunity granted to him. Conducted by James Conlon, this new staging (only the second-ever professional production of this heartwarming opera) is helmed by visionary director Kaneza Schaal and production designer Christopher Myers, reuniting after their work on our stunning 2022 production of Omar.

The Dwarf

An Impossible Romance, a gothic tale of one-sided love in a decadent Spanish court. Oscar Wilde's fable is brought to life through a lush and romantic score conducted by James Conlon. Tenor Rodrick Dixon stars in the title role opposite audience favorites Erica Petrocelli and Kristinn Sigmundsson as we present Alexander Zemlinsky's The Dwarf. Last staged at LA Opera in 2008 to critical acclaim, Tony-winning director Darko Tresnjak conjures a royally opulent production, with costumes from fellow Tony Award winner Linda Cho.




