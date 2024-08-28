Varla Jean Merman Comes to Catalina Jazz Club in October With THE ERRORS TOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag icon and award-winning singer and comedienne Varla Jean Merman will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with her new show The Errors Tour for two performances only on Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



Varla Jean Merman is at it again! Faster than you can say, "Ticketmaster site crash," Varla Jean has swiftly tailored The Errors Tour for her fans. Everyone’s favorite ditzy diva will take the audience through her catalogue of hilarious hits and egregious errors in a show jam-packed with classic bits, giant wigs, over-taxed costumes, and new songs. Written by Jeffery Roberson, Ricky Graham, and Jacques LaMarre. Directed by Michael Schiralli.



Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson Loe) starred in the musical Lucky Guyopposite Leslie Jordan at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City in 2011, and the New York Times said, “If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent.” More recently, Loe starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced him in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti’s opera The Medium as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce Mildred Fierce. He played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago as well as in the First National Tour. In 2010, he won Boston’s Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah. Loe’s longtime collaboration with the prolific Ricky Graham has produced such hits as Hello Dawlin’!, Gone With the Breaking Wind, Steel Poinsettias, and the hugely successful Scrooge in Rouge which will receive nine productions across the country in 2024. As Varla Jean, Loe has filled concert halls and cabarets across the world, including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. He made his network television debut on All My Children, guest starred on Ugly Betty and was on Bravo’s Project Runway (Season Five) as the winning model in the show’s drag challenge.



Admission is $25–$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. To purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

