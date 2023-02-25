Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vanity Mirror Announce Debut LP 'PUFF' With Advance Video-Single 'Tuesday's News'

Vanity Mirror Announce Debut LP 'PUFF' With Advance Video-Single 'Tuesday's News'

PUFF releases May 12th, 2023 on We Are Busy Bodies.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Vanity Mirror, dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop via Toronto and Los Angeles, have just announced their highly anticipated debut LP PUFF (due out Spring 2023 on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Tuesday's News. Tuesday's News features colorful piano riffs and artful backbeats from Vanity Mirror's Brent Randall (Gentle Brent, Electric Looking Glass) and percussionist Johnny Toomey (The Turns, Electric Looking Glass). Randal describes Tuesday's News as "a warm and fuzzy front parlor piano rock piece." This homespun multitrack pop experiment was recorded on a hand-me-down piano in an empty house in Detroit during a February snow storm. While lyrically meditating on winter doldrums the song hopes to hug you with sunny hummable optimism. Randall suggests, "Spin it loud on your living room hi-fi whilst wearing your favorite apple green cardigan." The result is a multitrack experiment, a nostalgic sweet pop song that is hopeful, beautiful and utterly sentimental. Nods to Emitt Rhodes, Idle Race and The Raspberries are present throughout.

Stream the single here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Watch the music video here:

The music video for Tuesday's News was made with LA based graphic designer/videographer extraordinaire Mat Dunlap. Randall says, "Mat is an old friend and an expat who works with a tonne of Canadian bands. If you know you know!" On the premise of the video, Randall explains, "Johnny had this idea where I'm a chauffeur and I drive around a series of characters that are all Johnny in different costumes. Johnny, when not drumming in Vanity Mirror, works at a Hollywood costume house and has access to all sorts of great costumes. We had limited time and resources so we decided to shoot it against a green screen using a makeshift prop car. You know in old 50's movies how they would fake driving around by cutting in stock footage behind the drivers? We love that look, you can always tell it's obviously fake. So we leaned into this idea with the green screen and it made for a pretty charming and hilarious video. I'm singing along to the track and driving around "LA" and picking up these hilarious characters: a 70's jogger, a far out 60s space dude, a marching band drummer and even a full on lion at a taco stand."

Purchase Vanity Mirror's Album PUFF

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The duo of Toronto-based Brent Randall and Los Angeles-dwelling Johnny Toomey are known for their previous achievements with Los Angeles based, baroque-pop group, The Electric Looking Glass. Both musicians compliment each other stylistically and add sparks to their newest project, Vanity Mirror. Their debut LP, PUFF was written, recorded, performed, produced and even mixed by Brent Randall. The resulting album starts where their other project Electric Looking Glass leaves off, with hummable, dreamy pop that branches out into more intimate, less genre specific freeform songcraft. It is a nostalgic collection of songs pieced together in makeshift spaces while traveling between LA, Montreal, Detroit and Toronto. Taping old pianos in public libraries and abandoned houses and tracking vocals in vintage shop basements, Randall sent the tracks to Toomey who recorded drums and percussion in his Los Angeles basement using a handheld field recorder. Listeners will call to mind artists like Emitt Rhodes, Olivia Tremor Control, and Belle and Sebastian. Vanity Mirror's PUFF will see a digital/vinyl release on May 12th, 2023 via We Are Busy Bodies.

D I S C O V E R

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vanitymirror69

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viivapuff

Facebook: http://facebook.com/vanitymirror.69

Instagram: http://instargram.com/vanitymirror69

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@vanitymirror69

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vanitymirroriscool

Bandcamp: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Mat Dunlap




Review: THE FERRYMAN at New Village Arts Photo
Review: THE FERRYMAN at New Village Arts
Huzzahs, most certainly, to New Village Arts Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner not only for having the moxie to program Butterworth’s play in the first place, but also for directing it with the passion, fire and insight that the play deserves.
Barry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cult Photo
Barry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
Barry Pearl and Michelle Elkin, two powerhouse talents in Los Angeles Theatre, gear up to co-direct the energetic musical FOOTLOOSE. Produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions.
Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023 Photo
Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023
Laguna Art Museum will present three new exhibitions opening in March, Facing the Giant - Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens and Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. 
Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Holl Photo
Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood Fringe
'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins:

More Hot Stories For You


Barry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterBarry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
February 24, 2023

Barry Pearl and Michelle Elkin, two powerhouse talents in Los Angeles Theatre, gear up to co-direct the energetic musical FOOTLOOSE. Produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions.
Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023
February 24, 2023

Laguna Art Museum will present three new exhibitions opening in March, Facing the Giant - Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens and Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. 
Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood FringeAward-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood Fringe
February 24, 2023

'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins:
The Music Man Foundation Awards Grants & Funding Opportunities for Nonprofits With Music & Arts ProgramsThe Music Man Foundation Awards Grants & Funding Opportunities for Nonprofits With Music & Arts Programs
February 24, 2023

​​​​​​​The Music Man Foundation has announced $450,000 in grants to nonprofits with music and arts programs, and unveiled up to $3 million in new funding opportunities for organizations working to permanently change the way music is embedded in our schools, health care system, and communities.
COCK Will Play Final Six Performances and Announces EventsCOCK Will Play Final Six Performances and Announces Events
February 24, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of Cock by Mike Bartlett now at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre is set to play its final six performances. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips.
share