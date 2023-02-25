Vanity Mirror Announce Debut LP 'PUFF' With Advance Video-Single 'Tuesday's News'

Vanity Mirror, dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop via Toronto and Los Angeles, have just announced their highly anticipated debut LP PUFF (due out Spring 2023 on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Tuesday's News. Tuesday's News features colorful piano riffs and artful backbeats from Vanity Mirror's Brent Randall (Gentle Brent, Electric Looking Glass) and percussionist Johnny Toomey (The Turns, Electric Looking Glass). Randal describes Tuesday's News as "a warm and fuzzy front parlor piano rock piece." This homespun multitrack pop experiment was recorded on a hand-me-down piano in an empty house in Detroit during a February snow storm. While lyrically meditating on winter doldrums the song hopes to hug you with sunny hummable optimism. Randall suggests, "Spin it loud on your living room hi-fi whilst wearing your favorite apple green cardigan." The result is a multitrack experiment, a nostalgic sweet pop song that is hopeful, beautiful and utterly sentimental. Nods to Emitt Rhodes, Idle Race and The Raspberries are present throughout.

Stream the single here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Watch the music video here:

The music video for Tuesday's News was made with LA based graphic designer/videographer extraordinaire Mat Dunlap. Randall says, "Mat is an old friend and an expat who works with a tonne of Canadian bands. If you know you know!" On the premise of the video, Randall explains, "Johnny had this idea where I'm a chauffeur and I drive around a series of characters that are all Johnny in different costumes. Johnny, when not drumming in Vanity Mirror, works at a Hollywood costume house and has access to all sorts of great costumes. We had limited time and resources so we decided to shoot it against a green screen using a makeshift prop car. You know in old 50's movies how they would fake driving around by cutting in stock footage behind the drivers? We love that look, you can always tell it's obviously fake. So we leaned into this idea with the green screen and it made for a pretty charming and hilarious video. I'm singing along to the track and driving around "LA" and picking up these hilarious characters: a 70's jogger, a far out 60s space dude, a marching band drummer and even a full on lion at a taco stand."

Purchase Vanity Mirror's Album PUFF

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The duo of Toronto-based Brent Randall and Los Angeles-dwelling Johnny Toomey are known for their previous achievements with Los Angeles based, baroque-pop group, The Electric Looking Glass. Both musicians compliment each other stylistically and add sparks to their newest project, Vanity Mirror. Their debut LP, PUFF was written, recorded, performed, produced and even mixed by Brent Randall. The resulting album starts where their other project Electric Looking Glass leaves off, with hummable, dreamy pop that branches out into more intimate, less genre specific freeform songcraft. It is a nostalgic collection of songs pieced together in makeshift spaces while traveling between LA, Montreal, Detroit and Toronto. Taping old pianos in public libraries and abandoned houses and tracking vocals in vintage shop basements, Randall sent the tracks to Toomey who recorded drums and percussion in his Los Angeles basement using a handheld field recorder. Listeners will call to mind artists like Emitt Rhodes, Olivia Tremor Control, and Belle and Sebastian. Vanity Mirror's PUFF will see a digital/vinyl release on May 12th, 2023 via We Are Busy Bodies.

D I S C O V E R

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vanitymirror69

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@viivapuff

Facebook: http://facebook.com/vanitymirror.69

Instagram: http://instargram.com/vanitymirror69

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@vanitymirror69

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vanitymirroriscool

Bandcamp: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227067®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvanitymirrorband.bandcamp.com%2Falbum%2Fs-t?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Mat Dunlap