Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory

4 Times Entertainment announces Valerie Perri has joined the list of performers of a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Perri will narrate the sold-out show at the Knitting Factory in North Hollywood on March 6.

Perri's performance comes on the heels of being nominated for Best Featured Actor in Steven Levenson's play If I Forget by the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. Directed by Jason Alexander, the show was produced by the Fountain Theater. Perri made her stage debut in 1979 as Eva Peron in the Broadway National Company of Evita under legendary director Harold Prince. For the role, she was nominated for the Sarah Siddons Award presented by the Chicago Tribune.

Additionally, Perri also performed in the first National Tour of Jerome Robbins' Broadway directed by Robbins, and more recently with Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman and the original Broadway cast in Indecent for Center Theater Group.

Perri's performance as Norma Desmond in Musical Theater West's Sunset Blvd landed her both a StageSceneLA Scenie for Best Musical Performance and BroadwayWorld Best Actress nomination. She received a Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Harry Chapin: Lies and Legends. Perri starred opposite of Melanie Griffith in Laguna Playhouse's The Graduate.

No stranger to the screen, Perri's television roles include spots on Truth Be Told, Criminal Minds, ER, Another World, Who's the Boss?, and Brooklyn Bridge. For film, she was featured in The Out of Towners with Goldie Hawn and Steve Martin, as well as Disney's George of the Jungle, Grease, and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star with David Spade.

Singing classics and songs from her album Sweet Conversation, Perri has toured the world with symphony orchestras, performing at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the London Palladium, and the Frankfurt Opera.

At the March 6 concert of Little Women, the audience will experience a surprisingly captivating take on the classic story. A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which gifts children with books. After the performance in Los Angeles, the show moves to New York's acclaimed 54 Below on April 24.

Little Women follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. Featuring a lush, cinematic score and compelling lyrics, this musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and invites the audience to explore these beloved young women again with fresh eyes.

In addition to Perri, the concert features performances by: Jenna Lea Rosen (Goodspeed Musicals' Anne of Green Gables, Grease at La Mirada, Beauty and The Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Chris Mann (NBC's The Voice and The Phantom of the Opera), Terron Brooks (The Temptations miniseries, Broadway's The Lion King, Hairspray), Ali Ewoldt (Helen Hayes Award nominee, She Loves Me, at Signature Theatre, Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES revival) Kim Huber (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, Sunset Boulevard), Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless, Disney Channel's Fast Layne), Kyla Stone (Broadway's National Tour Anastasia) and more talents from stage and screen, including Devon Davidson, Barbara Carlton Heart, Miyuki Miyagi, Payson Lewis, and Jater Webb.

Behind the score is accomplished composer and conductor Dan Redfeld, who currently serves as the music director for CTG's revival of The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre. The book and lyrics are from Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej.