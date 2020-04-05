VIDEOS: North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents THEATRE CONVERSATIONS With Richard Dreyfuss, Omri Schein, and Yvette Freeman

To keep audience engaged during this crisis, North Coast Repertory Theatre has created Theatre Conversations which was launched on March 26th. These are conversations with our artistic director and various artists (playwrights, actors and directors) who work in the theatre. The series launched last week with a 40-minute conversation with Richard Dreyfuss and his love for the theatre as well as his film career and his passion for Civics in in the classroom. Our next 'Conversation' is with local actor/writer Omri Schein who talks about the process of writing a new musical. Following Omri, we have TV actor Yvette Freeman who discusses her TV career (ER, Orange is the New Black) vs being on stage. We have scheduled many more of these while the crisis continue including Lucie Arnaz and her career in the theatre. Judith Ivy: Tony Ward winning actress and director. Linda Purl actress of many TV shows and Soaps and more....

Visit the company's YouTube here to keep up with the videos, and watch the existing ones below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You