VIDEO: Watch Geffen Playhouse Alumn Benjamin Scheuer Sing 'Weather the Storm'

Geffen Playhouse alumn Benjamin Scheuer posted a video of himself singing "Weather the Storm" from his one man show, "The Lion," in a special performance for Geffen Stayhouse.

Audiences can watch the entire production at BroadwayHD.com

Check out the video below!

Songwriter performer Benjamin Scheuer is the recipient of the 2013 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award for songwriting, and the 2013 Musical Theatre Network Award for Best Lyrics. He is the writer/performer of the one-man musical THE LION. The music video for his song "The Lion" has won prizes at the Annecy Film Festival, The Crystal Palace Festival, and the British Animation Awards. (director/animator Peter Baynton) Scheuer has been a writer-in-residence at the Goodspeed Theater, the Weston Playhouse in Vermont, and the Johnny Mercer Songwriting Workshop, and is the curator of the Cornelia Street Cafe Songwriter Series in New York City. He records and performs with his band Escapist Papers, whose second album The Bridge (produced by Geoff Kraly) was released in 2014, and features music from THE LION. Scheuer lives in New York City





