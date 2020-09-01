VIDEO: The Cast of RENT On Smule Performs 'La Vie Boheme A'

Check out an exclusive preview of the cast of RENT on Smule as they perform "La Vie Boheme A"!

RENT on Smule is previewing the latest scene in its fully virtual production of the Broadway musical, RENT, on the singing app Smule.

Touted as one of the most iconic numbers in the musical, La Vie Boheme is alive with full choreography, colorful brick backdrops and seamless scene transitions through the powerful capabilities of Smule and the creativity of the cast.

"We're thrilled to present to you La Vie Boheme. The title of this song translates to 'the bohemian life' - a celebration of individual freedom, creativity and the vibrant diversity that makes this world a unique and beautiful place," says Matthew Ardean.

"The most complex part of creating this number virtually was the choreography. Megan [the show's Music Director] sent us a tutorial, and we each had to learn separately from all over the world to accomplish what you see in the scene," adds Alvis Green Jr.

Featuring Matthew Ardean (Mark), Pepe Monar (Roger), Darci Wong (Mimi), Josh Abram (Collins), Alvis Green Jr. (Angel), Megan Meyer (Maureen), Rachael Cupples (Joanne) and Gio Portillo (Benny) with cameo appearances by Mike Yee (Waiter) and Andy Polvorosa (Mr. Grey).

To see the show, visit smule.com/rentonsmule

Check it out below!

For more information visit: https://www.smule.com/recording/rent-the-musical-la-vie-boheme-a/35850909_3696242722

