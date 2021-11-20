VIDEO: Sneak Peek of BLUES IN THE NIGHT at Ebony Reptertory Theatre

Ebony Repertory Theatre in Association with International City Theatre is presenting The Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Musical Blus in the Night. The show, which opened November 12, runs through December 5 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Set in 1948 in a Chicago hotel that has seen better days, the interwoven stories of BLUES IN THE NIGHT evoke the misery and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive. The drama reveals itself through glorious songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Alberta Hunter, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more.

This luminary cast of four stars two-time Tony Award-nominee Vivian Reed (Broadway's Bubbling Brown Sugar, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club) as The Lady from the Road, also starring Ovation Award-winner Karole Foreman (ERT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, A Little Night Music) as The Woman of the World, Jenna Byrd (Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas Theatre) as The Girl with a Date, and Parris D. Mann (Broadway's Riverdance) as The Man in the Saloon.

In addition to Brown, Young and McDaniel, the creative team for BLUES IN THE NIGHT includes scenic designer Edward E. Haynes, costume designer Kim DeShazo, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, sound designer John Feinstein, prop master Patty Briles, hair and wig designer Anthony Gagliardi, casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and production stage manager Michele Miner.

Blues in the Night, conceived by Sheldon Epps, had its world premiere Off-Broadway in 1980 at Playhouse 46, and was originally staged by Epps and Gregory Hines. In 1982, the production had its Broadway run at the Rialto Theatre and was directed by Epps and starred Leslie Uggams. The production received a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. In 1987, Blues in the Night, opened on the West End at the Donmar, where it received two Olivier Award nominations for Best New Musical and Best Actress in a musical.

