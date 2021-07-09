VIDEO: Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Ahmanson Season, Including HADESTOWN, COME FROM AWAY, and More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 54th season at the Ahmanson Theatre will begin November 30, 2021, three months later than it was most recently scheduled and 20 months after the theatre closed in March of 2020.

The season opens with director Matthew Warchus' acclaimed A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The season includes the previously announced productions of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE PROM, HADESTOWN and Dear Evan Hansen plus COME FROM AWAY (Please Note: Come From Away was originally announced for the season but was postponed in the most recent season update-it will now return to the season with new performance dates).

In addition, the season will include the hit West End musical, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE. The Tony Award-winning Best Revival ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! which was previously set to open the season in August of 2020 will now close the season in 2022. The previously announced production of 1776 will be postponed until a future season.

Get a sneak peek at the season in the video below!

Season subscriptions are now on sale. Learn more at AhmansonSeason.org.