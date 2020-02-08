VIDEO: Inside New Adventures and Center Theatre Group's 'In Our Shoes' Program

Over two days in early December 2019, middle and high school students at Los Angeles Academy of Arts and Enterprise participated in New Adventures' In Our Shoes program in collaboration with Center Theatre Group.

The students had the opportunity to train with two New Adventures dancers/teaching artists, created their own dance inspired by Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, and performed it in front of the entire Swan Lake Company onstage at the Ahmanson Theatre.

A video has just been released from the program. Check it out below!

New Adventures is an iconic and ground-breaking British dance-theatre company, famous for telling stories with a unique theatrical twist. For over 30 years Matthew Bourne and New Adventures have delighted, inspired and nurtured people of all ages and backgrounds: audiences, artists and the next generation. We create world class productions and engaging projects, reaching thousands worldwide every year.





